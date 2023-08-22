Food Spreads Market Size Worth USD 41.1 Billion by 2032 Registering a CAGR of 3.50% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Spreads Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR),” Food Spreads Market Information by Product Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Forecast till 2032”, Food Spreads Market could thrive at a rate of 3.50% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 41.1 billion by the end of the year 2032.

Drivers:

Burgeoning Need for Natural and Organic Food Spreads to Boost Market Growth

Owing to hectic schedules and a lack of time, the market for food spreads is expanding. In the morning, consumers choose food spreads over bread for breakfast. To increase the shelf-life of certain items, flavoring, preservatives, & sweeteners are added. Due to its health advantages, natural source, and technological advancements in honey production, honey is becoming more and more popular as a food spread. Market participants are releasing new honey jars with little processing and no artificial sweeteners in an effort to attract consumers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2032 Market Size USD 41.1 Billion CAGR 3.50% (2023–2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018-2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Time constraints and busy lifestyles Online shopping and e-commerce

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the food spreads market report include

J. M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever PLC

Conagra Brands Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Hormel Foods LLC

Ferrero International S.A.

Premier Foods Group

Services Limited

Sioux Honey Association Co-op

B&G Foods Inc.

Ingenuity Brands

and The Hershey Company.

Opportunities

Changing Consumer Preferences to offer Robust Opportunities

More health-conscious consumers are looking for better eating alternatives. Demand for food spreads manufactured from natural & organic components, as well as those with lower levels of sugar, salt, and chemical additives, has increased as a result of this trend.

Restraints and Challenges:

High Raw Material Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high raw material cost, decline in bread sales, and rising popularity of cereals may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Food Spreads Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/food-spreads-market-11987

Market Segmentation:

The global food spreads market is bifurcated based on product type and distribution channel.

By product type, the food spreads market is segmented into fruit spreads, nut and seed spreads, chocolate spreads, honey, and others. Of these, honey spreads will lead the market over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the food spreads market is segmented into online retail stores, convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. Of these, supermarkets and hypermarkets will domineer the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

Lockdowns and other social isolation tactics caused people to spend more time at home, which led to a rise in at-home consumption. Spreads, which may be used in a variety of ways, including for sandwiches, snacking, and baking, saw an increase in demand as a result of this. Online grocery buying became more common as consumers decreased their trips to physical supermarkets. Manufacturers and dealers of food spreads modified their distribution plans to meet the rising demand online. During the pandemic, consumers may have been more concerned about their health and wellness, which may have impacted their purchasing decisions and raised demand in natural & organic food spreads having less ingredients or preservatives.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Head Food Spreads Market

Population diversity may be seen throughout North America. As a result of this diversity, a wide range of flavors, including those from the other cuisines & cultural backgrounds, are in demand. Food spreads that have a variety of flavors & cater to different tastes and preferences have a substantial market in North America. Additionally, the North American food spreads market in the US had the largest market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion. The predominance of food spreads in traditional breakfasts within North America is responsible for their rising popularity. The spread business has grown more recently because of the introduction of novel flavors like nuts & exotic fruits. Consumers in North America currently choose high-quality goods without artificial additives and those that make nutritional claims. They want more enticing, healthier foods that are both quick and simple to make. This mandate is motivating vendors to implement healthier and indulgent options in the area. The establishment of nutritious food spreads within the area is also influenced by government initiatives. Because most manufacturers employ intensive marketing and customer involvement tactics, this has an impact on the levels of food spread consumption. Due to its widespread availability of spreads, widespread breakfast eating, and widespread snacking practices, North America domineers the global market for food spreads. The region is known for its wide variety of flavors, which includes both classic alternatives like jams and peanut butter and cutting-edge choices like artisanal nut butters & gourmet chocolate spreads, and Nutella alternatives, nut-free spreads, and more.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Food Spreads Market

From 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific Food Market will experience the quickest CAGR growth. As incomes grow and customers' lifestyles get busier, they are leaning towards ready-to-eat and quick meal alternatives. Food spreads are a practical and flexible alternative for meals, snacks, and morning. The rising demand for food spreads is a result of the region's developing snacking culture as well as its evolving nutritional preferences. Additionally, the Food spreads market in China had the biggest market share, while the Food spreads market in India had the quickest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific area. The Asia Pacific food spread market is expanding quickly as a result of urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and rising disposable incomes. Due to their sizable populations and expanding need for convenience meals, nations such as China, India, Japan, & South Korea have enormous market potential. Traditional Asian spreads that appeal to a variety of consumer tastes, such as bean pastes, sesame spreads, and fruit preserves, coexist with worldwide brands.

