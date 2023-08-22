evyve Completes 150th Tritium Fast Charger Installation in the UK and Achieves 98% Network Uptime

Tritium, a global leader in DC fast chargers for EVs, has commissioned its 150 th charger for the UK charging network operator, evyve, who reports a 98% network uptime rate for its Tritium chargers.

evyve are confident of reaching the 99% reliability regulation, which are expected to be enforced next year.

evyve has ambitions to become the country’s largest charging network with plans to install 10,000 EV charging stations throughout the UK by 2030.

This milestone means nearly half of the 350 fast chargers ordered to date have now been manufactured, delivered, and installed at premium UK retail sites.

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), and UK charging network evyve, have today reached a partnership milestone, with 150 rapid chargers delivered and installed at retail and hospitality sites across the UK, from Eastbourne to Edinburgh.

The original purchase order for 350 Tritium fast chargers was announced at the beginning of this calendar year. The majority of the 150 chargers manufactured and delivered have been installed at retail sites owned by Greene King pubs.





evyve is dedicated to helping the UK switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs, as part of national efforts to achieve carbon net zero by 2050. evyve’s rapidly growing network is essential for the swift transition of the motor industry, providing vehicle charging which is easy to use, accessible, and reliable for Britain’s growing number of EV drivers.

David Nicholl, Tritium Chief Sales Officer, said: “This is a critical time for the development of the EV infrastructure that many industries rely on. Car manufacturers need their customers to have trust in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle charging network, with assurance that they will have great EV charging accessibility, convenience, and reliability.

This is another positive step and we’re incredibly pleased to have made this progress with evyve in support of its reliable charging network rollout and ambitions for the UK market.”

According to recent statistics by the UK government, there was a 21% increase in the number of newly registered plug-in vehicles in 2022 compared to the previous year. By the end of December 2022, there were over 1.1 million registered plug-in vehicles, accounting for 2.8% of the total number of vehicles on UK roads.

James Moat, CEO of evyve, said: “We are on a mission to drive sustainable solutions quickly and to improve the UK’s EV infrastructure. Currently a lack of charging infrastructure is often cited as one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in the UK.

As we install our 150th Tritium charger, we want to spread awareness of our partnership and celebrate the swift progress we are making with the deployment of Tritium fast chargers nationwide.”

evyve reports that its network of Tritium DC fast chargers demonstrates incredible reliability, with one of the highest uptime rates of 98%. This uptime rate has been achieved through Tritium’s latest generation modular chargers and is supported by a robust service level agreement. The stations are now widely accessible in multiple locations across the country from Eastbourne in Southern England to Edinburgh in Northern Scotland. The 150th charger has been installed in Bramcote, Nottingham, which is strategic to the area and enables residents and passing visitors to recharge their EV whilst enjoying hospitality provided at the local Greene King pub.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

About evyve – Charging Ahead

Established by EVY Infrastructure Partners and Peel NRE, part of regeneration business Peel L&P, which is at the heart of the nation’s activity around clean growth and a circular economy. evyve is developing a new nationwide network of high quality fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charge points powered by 100% renewable energy, providing important infrastructure to support the growing number of electric vehicles on UK roads.

With plans for around 10,000 chargers by 2030, evyve is set to become one of the largest EV charging networks in the UK with facilities across key retail, food and drink, leisure and commercial business locations throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

For more information, visit evyve.co.uk/

