Global Bullous Keratopathy Market Outlook 2023-2032: Emerging Therapies like VYZNOVA (Neltependocel) Offer Hope Amidst Limited Treatment Options

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bullous Keratopathy Market Outlook 2023-2032 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents comprehensive information on bullous keratopathy, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends in various regions, treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of therapies, and market size for the period from 2019 to 2032.

Bullous Keratopathy Epidemiology: The epidemiology section covers cases of major causes of bullous keratopathy, gender-specific cases, cases related to corneal transplant/keratoplasty, and trends across the 7MM (United States, EU4, United Kingdom, and Japan). In 2022:

Total bullous keratopathy cases in FECD were around 79,250 across 7MM.

The US had the highest cases of bullous keratopathy, with cataract surgery patients contributing significantly.

EU4 and the UK had 5,389 cases related to glaucoma surgery.

Japan accounted for around 9% of total cases, with cataract surgery being a major contributor.

Bullous Keratopathy Drug Chapters: This section discusses existing drugs and emerging pipeline candidates for bullous keratopathy treatment. Two notable candidates are:

TTHX1114 (NM141) by Trefoil Therapeutics: An engineered form of fibroblast growth factor-1 protein (FGF-1) to stimulate corneal endothelial cell proliferation and migration.

EO2002 by Emmecell: A magnetic cell-based therapy for modifying corneal disease through magnetic cell delivery.

Bullous Keratopathy Market Outlook: The market landscape involves pharmacological and surgical therapies, with cornea transplant being the standard treatment. VYZNOVA (neltependocel) by Aurion Biotechnologies is a significant advancement, offering non-surgical intervention through cell therapy.

Market Size

The total bullous keratopathy market size across 7MM was approximately USD 13.6 million in 2022, projected to increase till 2032.

The US market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3%, driven by emerging therapies.

In EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest market size, while Spain had the lowest.

Japan accounted for USD 1.1 million in 2022 and is projected to increase.

Bullous Keratopathy Drugs Uptake: The report predicts the uptake rate of potential drugs launching between 2019 and 2032. VYZNOVA (neltependocel) is expected to have medium uptake after its US launch by 2029.

Pipeline Activities: Information on Phase II and Phase I therapeutic candidates, development activities, collaborations, acquisitions, and licensing details are covered.

KOL Views and Physician's View: Insights from key opinion leaders (KOLs) and medical professionals highlight treatment patterns, challenges, and potential therapies.

Qualitative Analysis: SWOT analysis assesses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in terms of disease diagnosis, treatment landscape, patient awareness, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility.

Market Access and Reimbursement: The report examines reimbursement scenarios, cost-effectiveness, patient insurance, and affordability programs for rare disease therapies.

The report aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of bullous keratopathy, its treatment landscape, emerging therapies, market trends, and patient access considerations.

Key Highlights

The occurrence of bullous keratopathy has been increasing in the US due to the increase in etiologies of bullous keratopathy. The major etiologies include Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, cataract surgery, and glaucoma surgery.

Advancements in understanding corneal endothelium function and epithelial cell regeneration have developed pharmacological and less invasive surgical techniques like DSAEK and DMEK. Further, advanced diagnostic techniques like slit-lamp examination and ultrasound biomicroscopy have improved bullous keratopathy diagnosis.

The current treatment regime is symptomatic. Medications such as lubricating eye drops, hyperosmotic medicines, antiglaucoma, steroids, ointments, or bandage contact lenses are used to alleviate symptoms.

In severe cases, especially where vision is significantly impaired and quality of life is affected, corneal transplantation (keratoplasty) is considered.

The major concern in understanding the market for bullous keratopathy is a lack of recent epidemiology studies and a paucity of evidence to validate interventions used in daily managing bullous keratopathy. No diagnostic or clinical guidelines for bullous keratopathy are available in the US, EU4 and the UK, and Japan.

Fusing various technologies like magnetic nanoparticles and iPS cells to develop novel treatments will facilitate the effective delivery and retention of therapeutic agents at the target site.

In 2022, the market size of bullous keratopathy was highest in the US among the 7MM countries, accounting for approximately USD 7.7 million. It is expected to increase by 2032.

Although corneal transplant surgeries are often used, they carry inherent risks, including rejection, infection, and graft failure, and are associated with high costs. Moreover, there is a lack of cornea donors.

Emerging therapy VYZNOVA (neltependocel) will create a positive shift in the US, EU, and Japan markets of bullous keratopathy. This allogeneic cell therapy is a human corneal endothelial cell therapy formulated as a solution for the intracameral route of administration and launched in Japan in March 2023.

Other assets, including Trefoil Therapeutics' TTHX1114 (NM141), Emmecells' EO2002, and Cellusions' CLS001, are in their early development phase.

TTHX1114 (NM141) is an engineered form of fibroblast growth factor-1 protein (FGF-1) designed to increase the half-life of the FGF-1 molecule and to stimulate the proliferation and migration of corneal endothelial cells in pseudophakic bullous keratopathy patients.

With no approved treatment in the US and EU, limited application of corneal transplant, and significant risk of rejections, there is a window of opportunity for pharma companies to develop pharmacological therapies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Bullous Keratopathy Market Overview at a Glance

4. Methodology of Bullous Keratopathy Epidemiology and Market

5. Executive Summary of Bullous Keratopathy

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Marketed Drugs

11. Emerging Drugs

12. Bullous keratopathy: Market Analysis

13. Key Opinion Leaders' Views

14. SWOT

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Trefoil Therapeutics

Emmecell

Cellusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhz7q0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.