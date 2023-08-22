Global Psychobiotics Market Analysis and Opportunity Forecast to 2028: Escalating Concerns About Mental Health Issues, Accentuated by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Psychobiotics Market Assessment 2018-2028 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Psychobiotics market is poised for remarkable growth during the forecast period spanning 2024 to 2028. This expansion is attributed to the escalating concerns surrounding mental health issues, including stress, anxiety, and sleep disorders, among others.

These challenges have prompted a surge in demand for solutions that address these concerns. Notably, the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) of 2019 highlighted anxiety and depression disorders as the top two incapacitating mental diseases, ranking among the 25 primary causes of global disease burden. This impact is pronounced across genders and geographical boundaries, underscoring the need for effective interventions. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns enforced globally in 2020-2021 have exacerbated mental health problems.

Psychobiotics: A Unique Approach to Mental Well-being

Psychobiotics, a distinctive category of probiotics, emerge as a solution for maintaining mental health. Setting them apart from typical probiotics, psychobiotics possess the capability to foster neurotransmitter synthesis, short-chain fatty acids, enteroendocrine hormones, and anti-inflammatory cytokines. This unique property allows them to serve a broader therapeutic role, spanning stress reduction, mood enhancement, and even adjunctive treatment for neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. Common psychobiotic bacteria hail from families such as Lactobacilli, Streptococci, Bifidobacteria, Escherichia, and Enterococci. While the market currently boasts limited products, health-conscious individuals are integrating psychobiotics into their dietary habits, fueling the sector's projected growth.

Probiotics: A Solution for Anxiety and Depression

Probiotics exert influence over the microbial-gut-brain axis, impacting mood and overall health. Stress, anxiety, and depression, all characterized by emotional erosion, are closely interconnected. Prolonged anxiety can escalate into severe mental ailments like depression. Stress stems from various physically or emotionally taxing events and can transform into anxiety if unmanaged. A nuanced connection between anxiety and depression has been identified through numerous studies. For instance, Australian data revealed that 28% of clinically anxious patients concurrently experienced depression. Additionally, the gut microbiota plays an active role in mood regulation, bolstering the argument for probiotics' extended applications. Studies have shown that specific bacteria variations are linked to major depressive disorders. Probiotics influence central nervous system activity by inducing neurotransmitter production and modulating brain neurotransmitter receptors. Furthermore, they can alleviate inflammation by promoting anti-inflammatory cytokines while diminishing pro-inflammatory counterparts.

Increased Prevalence of Anxiety and Depression

Depression and anxiety disorders rank among the most prevalent mental illnesses, characterized by depleted mood and excessive worry, respectively. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that anxiety disorders affected 3.6% and depression impacted up to 4.4% of the global population in 2015. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accentuated these concerns. A Lancet study reported a 25.6% global rise in anxiety disorders and a 27.6% increase in depressive illnesses across both genders. Women were more impacted, with a 29.8% increase in depression prevalence and 27.9% for anxiety, compared to 21.7% in men.

Rising Consumer Awareness and Changing Preferences

Psychobiotics' potential to enhance overall bodily functions, including digestion, enhances their market prospects. Moreover, their capacity to address specific consumer needs, such as gastrointestinal and immune system support, has led to product advancements. A 2019 global poll by Kerry Group found that 62% of health-conscious Americans understood probiotics, with 32% using them in the past six months. Of those aware, 79% considered improved digestive health the most important health benefit.

Innovation and Market Segmentation

Manufacturers' efforts in introducing innovative psychobiotic products, including vegan and gluten-free options, align with changing dietary preferences and health-consciousness. These initiatives cater to a wider consumer base and further foster the adoption of psychobiotics. The market's segmentation includes psychotropic agents, form, and application. Common psychobiotic bacteria like Streptococcus, Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, Clostridium, and others form the basis for categorization. Forms encompass powder, liquid/fluid, tablets, and more, while applications range from stress management to mood upliftment and sleep problems.

Dominant Players and Market Outlook

Key players in the Global Psychobiotics market include InnovixLabs, Bened Biomedical Co., Ltd., Nutrimmun GmbH, Kerry Group PLC, Sabinsa Corporation, Lallemand Health Solutions Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Uplift Food Pty. Ltd., Nature's Bounty Co. Ltd., BioGaia Group, The Life Extension Foundation, and Lifted Naturals. Their endeavors in developing innovative products align with evolving consumer needs and preferences.

Conclusion: A Promising Future for Psychobiotics

The projected growth of the Global Psychobiotics market from 2024 to 2028 stems from the escalating concerns about mental health issues, accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The unique attributes of psychobiotics, their impact on mood and overall health, and the rising consumer awareness of probiotics contribute to this growth. With a focus on innovation, expanding product offerings, and strategic interventions for anxiety and depression, the psychobiotics market is poised for a transformative and promising future.

