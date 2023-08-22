Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size & Share to Surpass $95.89 Bn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market achieved a valuation of USD 45.06 Billion in 2022, with a projected value of USD 95.89 Billion by 2030. This reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.90% over the forecast period 2023-2030. It will be intriguing to observe the market's development in the years ahead.



In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, the Point of Care Diagnostics Market stands as a pivotal player, redefining how medical diagnoses are performed and transforming patient care. This innovative sector has witnessed substantial growth owing to its ability to provide rapid and accurate results directly at the patient's bedside, clinic, or home. The convergence of technology and healthcare has spurred the development of portable and user-friendly diagnostic devices, driving the market forward.

Top Report Findings:

The Point of Care Diagnostics Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 9.90% over the forecast period.

Glucose monitoring holds a significant share in the market, owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes globally.

North America emerges as a prominent market contributor due to its robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.



Top Companies in the Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen

Danaher Corp.

Becton Dickinson (BD)

Biomerieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare AG

Zoetis Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Trinity Biotech

Sekisui Diagnostics

Orasure Technologies Inc.

Nipro Corp.

Spectral Medical Inc.



Market Dynamics:

The Point of Care Diagnostics Market is driven by a convergence of factors that intersect to address the needs of modern healthcare. The demand for immediate results, coupled with the necessity for early disease detection and patient monitoring, has spurred the adoption of point-of-care diagnostic solutions. The convenience and efficiency offered by these devices have led to increased patient compliance, reducing the burden on healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the rise in chronic diseases and infectious outbreaks has further fueled the demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tools, creating a favorable environment for market growth.

Top Trends:

Miniaturization and Portability: The trend towards smaller, portable, and handheld diagnostic devices has revolutionized point-of-care diagnostics, enabling on-the-spot testing without the need for specialized laboratories. Integration of Connectivity: Many point-of-care devices now feature connectivity options, allowing seamless data transfer to electronic health records and healthcare professionals, enhancing patient care and real-time monitoring. Multiplexing Capabilities: Modern diagnostics are increasingly able to perform multiple tests on a single platform, enabling comprehensive disease screening and reducing the need for multiple devices. Biomarker Identification: Advancements in biomarker research have led to the development of tests that offer early detection and personalized treatment options, driving precision medicine forward.

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product

Glucose Testing

Hb1Ac Testing

Coagulation Testing

Fertility/Pregnancy

Infectious Disease

Cardiac Markers

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Hematology

Primary Care Systems

Decentralized Clinical Chemistry

Feces

Lipid Testing

Cancer Marker

Blood Gas/Electrolytes

Ambulatory Chemistry

Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

Urinalysis/Nephrology



By End Users

Clinics

Hospitals

Home

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratories



Challenges:

However, promising the market might be, it is not without challenges: The decentralization of diagnostics can lead to concerns regarding quality control and standardization. Regulatory compliance and approval processes can pose barriers to market entry for new players. The high development costs associated with advanced diagnostic technologies can hinder smaller companies from competing effectively.

Opportunities:

Nevertheless, the Point of Care Diagnostics Market presents several opportunities: Expanding applications beyond traditional healthcare settings, such as in-home testing and remote areas, can tap into previously untapped markets. Investment in research and development can lead to breakthrough innovations, addressing current limitations and broadening the scope of point-of-care diagnostics. Collaborations between technology companies and healthcare providers can lead to the creation of integrated solutions that provide seamless patient care.

Recent Development

Roche launched its Cobas Pulse System in select countries accepting the CE Mark. This is Roche Diagnostics' newest generation of connected point-of-care solutions for professional blood glucose management.

launched its Cobas Pulse System in select countries accepting the CE Mark. This is Roche Diagnostics' newest generation of connected point-of-care solutions for professional blood glucose management. QuantuMDx announced the launch of its new respiratory panel test; Q-POC™ SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B & RSV Assay. This test can detect all three respiratory viruses in a single sample, and it can be used in a variety of settings, including hospitals, clinics, and at home.

announced the launch of its new respiratory panel test; Q-POC™ SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B & RSV Assay. This test can detect all three respiratory viruses in a single sample, and it can be used in a variety of settings, including hospitals, clinics, and at home. Boditech Med entered in strategic partnership with Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. with an aim to expand its biomarker based rapid testing product line across North America.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the projected growth rate of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market during the forecast period?

Which application segment holds the largest market share, and what factors drive its dominance?

How does North America contribute to the global market, and what factors influence its position?

What technological trends are shaping the evolution of point-of-care diagnostic devices?

What challenges are associated with ensuring the quality and accuracy of decentralized diagnostics?

How can regulatory hurdles be navigated to facilitate market entry for new entrants?

What opportunities exist for expanding point-of-care diagnostics into non-traditional healthcare settings?

How can collaborations between healthcare and technology sectors drive innovation in this market?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 45.06 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 95.89 Billion CAGR 9.90 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Qiagen, Danaher Corp., Becton Dickinson (BD), Biomerieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare AG, Zoetis Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova Biomedical, Trividia Health Inc., Quidel Corp., Trinity Biotech, Sekisui Diagnostics, Orasure Technologies Inc., Nipro Corp., Spectral Medical Inc.



Regional Analysis:

In North America, the Point of Care Diagnostics Market has gained significant traction due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about early disease detection. The region's commitment to technological advancements and the adoption of novel diagnostic solutions has positioned it as a frontrunner in the global market. With a robust ecosystem of research institutions, industry players, and government support, North America continues to drive innovation and growth in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market.

