Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM, Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 - EU4 & UK Accounted for Approximately 38% of the Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in 2022

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia: Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive understanding of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, encompassing historical and forecasted epidemiology trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Perspective

The report delves into disease epidemiology, presenting both historical and projected data. It segments the epidemiology into total diagnosed prevalent cases of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and mutation-specific cases within the 7MM over the period from 2019 to 2032.

Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

In 2022, the 7MM saw around 2,845 total diagnosed prevalent cases of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. This number is projected to experience a 0.3% CAGR, reaching higher levels by 2032.

In the US, an estimated 1,349 total diagnosed prevalent cases of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia were reported in 2022. This figure is expected to rise by 2032.

The EU4 and the UK combined accounted for approximately 38% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in 2022, with further anticipated increases within the study period.

Japan was the second-largest contributor to total diagnosed prevalent cases in 2022, with around 414 cases. However, this number is projected to decrease by 2032.

Mutation-wise, in the US, around 1,214 cases of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia were attributed to LDLR gene mutations in 2022, followed by 67 cases of APOB, 54 cases of other mutations (LDLRAP1, APOE, SREBP2, STAP1), and 13 cases of PCSK9 gene mutation. These figures are expected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

In Japan, 289 cases of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia were linked to LDLR gene mutations in 2022, followed by 89 cases of other mutations (LDLRAP1, APOE, SREBP2, STAP1), 24 cases of PCSK9 mutations, and 12 cases of APOB mutations. However, these cases are anticipated to decrease by 2032.

Scope of the Report

The report furnishes an overview of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, elucidating its symptoms, grading, pathophysiology, and diagnostic approaches.

It provides insights into historical and projected patient pools across the 7MM, encompassing the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report assesses disease risk and burden for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Growth opportunities within the 7MM concerning the patient population are identified.

The report offers a detailed epidemiological segmentation for the 7MM, highlighting total diagnosed prevalent cases of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and mutation-specific cases.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia in 2019

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia in 2032



4. Methodology of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology



5. Executive Summary of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia



6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Signs and Symptoms

6.3. Risk Factors of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

6.4. Diagnosis

6.4.1. Genetic Testing Process as per the Familial Hypercholesterolemia Foundation for Patient and Family

6.4.2. Simon Broome Diagnosis for Familial Hypercholesterolemia

6.4.3. Dutch Clinic Network Diagnostic Criteria for FS

6.4.4. European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Criteria

6.4.5. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Guidelines for FH Identification

6.4.6. Japan Atherosclerosis Society (JAS) Guidelines



7. Patient Journey



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the 7MM

8.4. The US

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan



9. Key Opinion Leader's Views



10. Unmet Needs



11. Appendix

11.1. Bibliography

11.2. Acronyms and Abbreviations

11.3. Report Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x26e9r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.