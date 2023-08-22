Dermal Fillers Market Size & Share to Surpass $8.75 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, The Global Dermal Fillers Market has been valued at USD 4.36 Billion in the year 2022. Experts predict that it will hit a whopping USD 8.75 Billion by 2030, exhibiting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.10% over the forecast period. This is a significant development that is expected to revolutionize the market and create numerous opportunities for industry players.



The Dermal Fillers market represents a thriving sector within the cosmetics and aesthetics industry. Dermal fillers are injectable substances that help restore volume and smoothen wrinkles, enhancing the appearance of the skin. This market has gained substantial momentum in recent years due to the growing desire for youthful looks and advancements in cosmetic procedures. The market is driven by factors such as the rising aging population, increasing awareness about non-invasive cosmetic procedures, and the pursuit of a more youthful appearance.

Top Report Findings:

The global dermal fillers market is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Hyaluronic acid-based fillers remain the most widely used type due to their effectiveness and safety.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid market expansion, attributed to the increasing disposable income and beauty-conscious population.





Top Companies in the Global Dermal Fillers Market

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan)

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Galderma S.A

Croma Pharma GmbH.

Cytophil Inc.

Huons Global Co. Ltd. (Humedix)

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Shanghai Bioha Technology Co. Ltd

Sinclair Pharma

Teoxane Laboratories

Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co. Ltd.





OR

Market Dynamics:

The dynamics of the Dermal Fillers market are shaped by several factors. The growing global aging population is a significant contributor, as individuals seek solutions to address age-related skin concerns. Moreover, the expanding awareness of minimally invasive procedures has fueled demand for dermal fillers. Additionally, advancements in filler technologies, resulting in safer and more effective products, have played a pivotal role in market growth. The trend towards personalized cosmetic treatments tailored to individual needs has further amplified the adoption of dermal fillers.

Top Trends in the Dermal Fillers Market:

Natural Results: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural-looking results from dermal filler treatments, emphasizing subtle enhancements over drastic changes. Combination Therapies: Dermal fillers are often used in combination with other cosmetic treatments, such as Botox or laser therapy, to achieve comprehensive facial rejuvenation. Long-lasting Solutions: Manufacturers are focusing on developing longer-lasting fillers that reduce the frequency of treatment sessions. Bio-stimulatory Fillers: Rising interest in bio-stimulatory fillers that stimulate collagen production and provide more gradual improvements. Non-Facial Applications: Dermal fillers are finding applications beyond facial treatments, including hand rejuvenation and non-surgical rhinoplasty.





Global Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation

By Product Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable

By Material Type Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-Lactic Acid Polymethyl-Methacrylate Microspheres Other Material Types

By Application Facial Line Correction Face Lift Lip Enhancement Other Applications

By End-Use Dermatology Clinics Hospitals Other End Uses



Challenges:

The Dermal Fillers market also faces certain challenges: While dermal fillers offer non-surgical solutions, there is a need for well-trained and skilled professionals to administer them. Ensuring a consistent and natural result requires expertise, and suboptimal administration could lead to undesirable outcomes.

Opportunities:

Amid the challenges, opportunities are abundant: The rising acceptance of aesthetic procedures among men presents an untapped market segment for dermal filler manufacturers. Additionally, the development of innovative fillers with longer-lasting effects and fewer side effects could significantly boost market growth.

Recent Development

April 2023: Sinclair Pharma announced that it has received European CE mark for Perfectha Lidocaine, a hyaluronic acid dermal filler pre-mixed with lidocaine. This will make the filler more comfortable for patients to receive.

Sinclair Pharma announced that it has received European CE mark for Perfectha Lidocaine, a hyaluronic acid dermal filler pre-mixed with lidocaine. This will make the filler more comfortable for patients to receive. March 2023: Revance Therapeutics announced that it has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for TAO, a hyaluronic acid dermal filler for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds.

Revance Therapeutics announced that it has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for TAO, a hyaluronic acid dermal filler for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds. February 2023: Galderma received FDA approval for Restylane Defyne, a hyaluronic acid dermal filler for chin augmentation. This is the first FDA-approved dermal filler specifically for chin augmentation.





Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the primary factors driving the growth of the dermal fillers market?

Which type of dermal filler material holds the largest market share, and why?

How are advancements in filler technologies influencing market dynamics?

What role do natural results play in shaping consumer preferences in the dermal fillers industry?

Which regions are anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the dermal fillers market?

How are combination therapies impacting the demand for dermal filler treatments?

What are bio-stimulatory fillers, and how do they differ from traditional fillers?

What are the key challenges faced by dermal filler manufacturers and practitioners in the market?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on Dermal Fillers Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.36 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 8.75 Billion CAGR 9.10% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Alfa Laval AB, Colfax Corporation, Crane Co., Flowserve Corporation, Graco Inc., Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, Dover Corporation, INDEX Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand plc, SPX Flow, Inc

Regional Analysis –

North America: In North America, the dermal fillers market has witnessed substantial growth due to a high demand for cosmetic procedures and advanced aesthetic treatments. The region boasts a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a culture that values physical appearance. The United States, in particular, leads in terms of market share, driven by a large aging population and a significant focus on maintaining youthful looks. The market here is characterized by a high level of competition among key players, driving innovation and technological advancements in dermal filler products and applications.

