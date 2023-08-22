Global Value Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2027: Shein Emerges as Market Leader with 8.9% Share, Driven by Low Prices and Product Range

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Value Apparel Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis by Region and Category Performance, Top Brands and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes analysis, market forecasts, brands, and trends in the Global Value Apparel market 2022-2027, featuring the impact of recent events.

Value apparel has gained appeal amid high inflation

Asia Pacific's young population and low inflation rates will drive its outperformance in the forecast period

Shein drives market growth while also taking spend away from more established players

Collaborations and investments in online help boost value brands' credentials

Key Highlights

The global value apparel market grew by 3.8% in 2022 to reach $228.8bn, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 15.2% and outperforming the other apparel price positions.

North America's value apparel spend was up 43.2% on pre-pandemic levels in 2022, as consumers continued to benefit from the government stimulus payments issued in 2021 and enhanced lockdown savings, with spend in the US driven by value leaders Target, Walmart and Forever 21.

Shein is the biggest winner within the value apparel market, with its share rising by 7.8ppts between 2019 and 2022 to 8.9% to become the new market leader, aided by its exceptionally low prices and expansive product ranges.

Several value players have launched partnerships with designers, celebrities or franchises, to help drive brand awareness and boost their credentials, including Primark's collaboration with Greggs, and Shein's collection with the Frida Khalo Corporation.

