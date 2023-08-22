Alaska Energy Metals Closes Purchase of Historical Data Set, Nikolai Nickel Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (“Alaska Energy Metals” or “the Company”, TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) is pleased to announce it has closed the data purchase transaction announced on August 16, 2023. The Company has purchased an exclusive database of historical information concerning the Nikolai project in Alaska. The Company purchased the data from private company Alaska Critical Metals (“ACM”) for $1,050,000 and 2,000,000 Alaska Energy Metals shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share. The shares are subject to a statutory and a contractual hold period. As a result, the shares may not be traded before February 21, 2024, at which time up to 50% of the shares may be sold. The remaining shares may not be sold until after August 21, 2024.



About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, palladium and gold. Located in development-friendly central Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals.

