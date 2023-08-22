PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd August 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



22/08/2023



Share Price:



£5.31116 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/08/2023



Share Price:



£5.31116 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/08/2023 Simon Coles 24 24 3,213 Katy Wilde 24 24 4,929 Alan Dale 23 23 3,305 Benjamin Ford 23 23 1,732 Nicholas Wiles 23 23 1,639 Mark Latham 23 23 1,162 Tanya Murphy 24 24 1,256 Christopher Paul 23 23 3,696 Antony Sappor 24 24 1,927 Jo Toolan 23 23 4,840 Stephen O’Neill 23 23 692 Anna Holness 23 23 692 Nick Williams 9 9 1,171

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138