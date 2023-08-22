



Press Release no. 04/2023

Two more Danish public organizations join the F2 user group





Copenhagen, August 22, 2023





cBrain has signed agreements with The Danish Accreditation Institution and Innovation Fund Denmark to implement F2 as their new digital platform.

Both public organizations are sponsored by the Ministry for Higher Education and Science. The ministry has already implemented F2, as has the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science.

cBrain is very pleased to announce that two more public bodies supporting the ministry are now joining the F2 user group. This demonstrates that cBrain continues to win market share in Denmark.





Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973

