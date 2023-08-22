Artificial Intelligence for Technology Vendors and Service Providers: Growth opportunities across Industry Vertical Solutions, AI Advisory and Implementation Services, and Data Management Services

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Use Cases for Technology Vendors and Service Providers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the future growth potential for AI vendors in driving innovation through industry-specific solutions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications have seized attention in both the enterprise and consumer segments. The implementation of AI technology has accelerated, with adoption increasing across industries and business functions worldwide. This trend is not only driving operational efficiencies but also creating strategic differentiation. The recent disruption in the generative AI technology space has led enterprises to explore use cases with the potential to transform business models, processes, and company functions.

AI is instigating unprecedented changes, from revolutionizing manufacturing processes and automating workflows to personalizing service portfolios, enhancing customer experience (CX), and augmenting business growth. This is redefining the very fabric of industries, creating growth opportunities across the information and communication technologies (ICT) ecosystem – from software and application development and IT services to data management vendors.

The report provides an analysis of growth drivers and restraints impacting the AI market and highlights key emerging AI use cases across industry verticals and horizontal business functions. It offers growth opportunities in areas like industry-specific solutions, advisory and implementation services, and the data management space.

Key sectors adopting AI, including Healthcare, Retail & Wholesale, BFSI, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, and Transportation & Storage, are discussed in depth. In addition, the report presents a spotlight on companies to watch, including Copy.ai, Trigo, and Workday.

Key Report Highlights:

Analysis of strategic imperatives on Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Growth environment and scope of analysis for AI

Growth drivers and restraints for AI market

Analysis by industry vertical and business function

Detailed company profiles for notable AI companies

Growth opportunities across industry vertical solutions, AI advisory and implementation services, and data management services

