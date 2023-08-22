Healthcare Interoperability Market Growth Opportunities - Omnichannel Data Sharing and Analytics, Convergence of AI-API with Blockchain Devices and IoMT Connectors

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Interoperability: Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare interoperability is the ability of various healthcare systems and applications to seamlessly exchange and utilize patient health data. Despite being crucial for advanced, precise, and personalized healthcare, achieving interoperability poses significant challenges due to the complexity of healthcare data and the multitude of systems and standards used across different organizations. However, with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), AI-based APIs are now being utilized to facilitate the exchange and use of healthcare data, thereby enabling interoperability.

The report discusses key technological advancements enabling healthcare interoperability, including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Generative AI, and Conversational AI. These technologies convert unstructured medical information into structured digital text that complies with Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) and Health Level Seven (HL7) standards. This structured data can be seamlessly integrated into commonly used electronic health records (EHRs) and can be interpreted by multiple health systems.

The study also emphasizes the importance of partnerships and collaborations in driving interoperability initiatives. It discusses the challenges and considerations of implementing interoperability solutions, such as data privacy, security, and regulatory compliance.

Moreover, the report provides insights into the growth and innovation potential in healthcare interoperability, analyzing industry trends and emerging growth opportunities. It aims to guide healthcare organizations, technology providers, and policymakers in harnessing the power of interoperability to transform healthcare delivery, enhance patient care, and enable data-driven decision-making.



3 AI-based APIs Enabling HI

The Growth of AI/ML-based Healthcare Applications is Improving HI

AI-based APIs Convert and Rearrange Medical Information into Structured Comprehensive Digital Text that Can be Used across Systems: Challenges and Benefits

AI-based APIs Convert and Rearrange Medical Information into Structured Comprehensive Digital Text That Can be Used across Systems: Applications and Examples

Google Cloud NLP-based Healthcare Engine

Microsoft Azure's OpenAI Service's Integration with Epic's EHR Platform

Nuance's Digital Engagement Solutions' Integration with Microsoft's Digital Contact Center Platform

Regional Insight: Industry Implementing Healthcare Interoperability

Future AI-based APIs will be More Platform and Device-Agonistic, Reducing the Limitations Imposed by Existing Solutions

Collaborations to Deploy Generative AI-based Interoperable Platforms across Healthcare Organizations for Effective Healthcare Delivery

Significant Rise in Funding to Create Truly Interoperable Solutions for the Provision of Value-based Care

Growth Opportunity 1: Omnichannel Data Sharing and Analytics

Growth Opportunity 2: Convergence of AI-API with Blockchain Devices and IoMT Connectors

Growth Opportunity 3: HCC to Improve Interoperability

