Porky Products Licenses Zerify Defender to Safeguard Corporate & Customer Data

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK SHEETS: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on secure collaboration and endpoint security. Zerify announced today that Porky Products Inc., has licensed Zerify Defender, Zerify’s endpoint security product, to protect corporate and customer data from malware attacks.

“We have an extremely robust and comprehensive cybersecurity plan for protecting data,” says Mike Vollmer, Technology Manager for Porky Products inc., “and Zerify Defender plays an integral part in that strategy. Given the exponential growth in cyber intrusion attempts in the last 12 months, we are not taking any chances, protecting our customers data from being stolen and it’s crucial to us, and Zerify Defender was the only solution on that market that proactively protects a computers devices, keystrokes, processes and applications.”

“We are thrilled that Porky Products Inc., chose Zerify Defender to protect 300 of their internal and remote computers,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Defender is an entirely New Class of endpoint security, unlike anything else on the market. Defender is the only solution that proactively locks down your camera, microphone, audio-out speakers, keyboard, clipboard & screen-sharing functionality. Defender was designed to complement your existing anti-virus & endpoint security solution by adding proactive protection against the newest breed of malware, i.e. FadeStealer and Blackmamba, as well as the latest AI malware that can turn your microphone on and listen to your keystrokes,” says Kay.

“Zerify Defender is proving to be a lynchpin solution for us,” says Kay. “Defender is the main cybersecurity reason why both Forrester & Aite-Novarica analyst groups said we are a leader in secure video conferencing. Defender is the cybersecurity solution that both TD SYNNEX and Direct2Channel (D2C) will be promoting via their extensive reseller channels, Defender is the only solution on the market that solves NIST compliance for SP800-171 (control 3.13.12), and Defender was one of the key reasons why we closed our recently announced multi-million dollar licensing agreement.”

Mark Kay, continued “as Zerify continues to add new clients with its ever expanding reach, the Company is positioned to see strong revenue growth in the 4th quarter with 2024 situated to be by far Zerify’s strongest year of revenue and profits in Company history.”

If you are interested in knowing more about Zerify Defender, go to www.zerify.com/defender and take advantage of our 30-day free trial.





About Porky Products Inc:

Porky Products Inc. distributes beef, pork, poultry, lamb, veal, fresh & frozen seafood, pre-packaged goods, deli products, cheese & bakery items. Porky Products leads the industry by utilizing technology and offering a vast distribution network to make fresh, on-time deliveries to our customers. In addition, Porky operates divisions of wholesale trading, food service, and third party logistics. For over 60 years and through three generations of family management, Porky has been and continues to be committed, with the utmost integrity, to satisfying customers by providing the highest level of quality products and service.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Gap Security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers this level of cybersecurity protections.

Zerify Contact:

Mark L. Kay

marklkay@zerify.com

(732) 661-9641