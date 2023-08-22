Enviri Corp. Launches Thrive, a New Community Program, Supporting Philadelphia

Company allocates $140,000 to partner with organizations supporting the environment, education, science and technology, and the arts.



PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions, today announced the launch of Thrive, its new community and philanthropic program.

“Philadelphia is our home, and as good corporate citizens, we are looking for meaningful ways to partner with our community to improve lives,” said Nick Grasberger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Enviri Corporation. “From planting trees and advancing education among underserved communities to promoting science and the arts, Thrive’s mission is an extension of Enviri’s mission to improve our community and environment.”

After relocating its headquarters to Philadelphia earlier this year, Enviri created Thrive to serve the Philadelphia community where its employees work and live.

Thrive’s first partnerships include the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, The Franklin Institute, The Barnes Foundation, the Fairmount Parks Conservancy, the Free Library, and Mighty Writers. These community organizations are purpose-driven and align with Enviri’s mission.

“With the launch of Thrive, Enrivi is demonstrating what it means to be a good neighbor,” said Chellie Cameron, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. “We are so glad to welcome the people at Enrivi to our business community, and I look forward to working with them to make an impact.”

In addition to financial contributions, Enviri employees will contribute time and expertise to support these organizations.

Enviri's $35,000 donation to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will help bolster its tree-planting initiative, which aims to plant 3,000 trees in the Philadelphia region in the coming year. This partnership is a small contribution to the long-term environmental health of the Philadelphia community.

As a leader in science, technology, and engineering, Enviri is committed to fostering the next generation of science and technology innovators. As such, the Company is supporting the STEM Scholars program at The Franklin Institute. This four-year initiative provides mentoring, tutoring, and internship opportunities for high school students in the Philadelphia area. Enviri employees will engage directly with the STEM Scholars program, serving as keynote speakers for the cohort.

Enviri’s $30,000 in support of the Barnes Foundation will further its mission to promote the advancement of education and appreciation of the fine arts. The Company embraces the mantra of Dr. Albert C. Barnes, who believed that art had the power to improve minds and transform lives.

Funds from Enviri's $10,000 donation to the Fairmount Parks Conservancy will contribute to the Farm Philly initiative, supporting over 60 urban agriculture projects on Philadelphia Parks and Recreation land. These projects encompass orchards, vegetable and fruit production, youth education gardens, inter-generational gardens, community gardens, and market farms.

Enviri will support the Languages and Learning Center at the Free Library of Philadelphia, a vital educational resource that caters to the diverse learning needs of adults in our city. The Languages and Learning Center empowers individuals to pursue knowledge and personal growth with programs that support English Language Learning, world language learning, adult basic education, digital literacy, and GED/HiSET preparation across the Free Library’s 54 locations city-wide.

Enviri's $15,000 contribution to Mighty Writers, a well-respected and fast-growing Philadelphia-based organization dedicated to teaching kids to think clearly and write with clarity by providing after-school educational support to the underserved. Following the global pandemic, Mighty Writers expanded its services to provide communities with food and other necessities. As such, Enviri will support their diaper bank and feminine product distribution, as well as a mentorship program. With this donation, Mighty Writers will distribute thousands of diapers and feminine products to women across the city. Enviri employees will help provide homework assistance to children and participate in one-on-one mentorship programs.

These partnerships will take place in the 2023 calendar year, and the Company plans to expand its corporate giving program in the future. For 501(c) 3 organizations interested in partnering with the Company in 2023, we invite you to read more about Thrive and download an application.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.