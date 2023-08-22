Culture Days Launch in One Month

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Days, the annual cross-country celebration of arts and culture, launches on September 22 and runs through October 15, 2023. Each year, hands-on activities, events, workshops, and performances enable people to discover and deepen their appreciation of arts, culture, and creativity. Last year, an extraordinary selection of in-person and virtual programming hosted a record-breaking audience of 3.8 million people—or 10% of Canada’s population—who attended more than 3,000 events in over 500 communities.



“We are thrilled to invite people once again across Canada to discover and explore arts and culture in their communities and beyond. Each year, Culture Days brings millions of people together to experience the transformative role of the arts and remind us that creativity, expression, culture, and connection are the cornerstones of our vibrant and diverse communities. We hope the experiences found at Culture Days events inspire year-round support and engagement with the artists, creatives, and presenting organizations that make our communities so special and foster a deeper understanding of our shared human experiences.”

Shannon Bowler, Executive Director, Culture Days National

What to Expect at Culture Days: Create, Share, Celebrate!

A nationwide network of events, presentations, activities, workshops, and more happen over three weeks and are free to attend. Thanks to an array of choices, there is something for everyone, no matter age, location or interest. More than 1,000 online and in-person events are already registered, with more added to the Events Listing daily by municipalities, major institutions, individual artists, cultural organizations, community groups, and collectives.

September 30, 2023, is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and Culture Days has again set aside the date to create space exclusively for events that seek to acknowledge and better understand the history and harms done and engage in actions that advance Truth and Reconciliation as individuals and members of our communities. It's imperative to share First Nations, Métis, and Inuit experiences and perspectives and to celebrate Indigenous people's creative and cultural expressions, stories and communities. Visit the dedicated National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Resource to learn more.

Finding one or many activities to participate in is easier than ever with user-friendly search options and an innovative Collections feature that allows you to curate a list of must-see/do events and programs. Create an account today to get started, and visit the resource links below or culturedays.ca to discover more.

Explore more about Culture Days’ History & How it Works , Frequently Asked Questions , and our Participation Guide . Find 2023 Campaign social media and marketing tools, subscribe to our newsletter, and follow us @CultureDays across all platforms.

Culture Days 2023 takes place from September 23 to October 15, 2023.

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting millions of annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. Culture Days programs invite the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture by connecting communities and creators.

The Culture Days national office works with provincial partners and a wide network of event organizers, from grassroots community volunteers to major institutions. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information and to donate.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Broadcast Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

