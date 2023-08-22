Betterment Selects TravelPerk to Optimize Business Travel for U.S. Employees

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravelPerk, the fastest-growing global travel management platform, today announced that Betterment, the largest independent digital financial advisor in the U.S., has selected its business travel platform to manage travel for its U.S.-based employees.



“With a hybrid workforce and multiple lines of business, our employees are frequently traveling to and from our New York headquarters, to key conferences and trade shows across the country. Prior to TravelPerk, employees booked their own travel out-of-pocket and got reimbursed later. This often led to out-of-policy bookings and a lack of proper insight into travel spending for our finance team,” said Peter Lorimer, chief financial officer, Betterment. “With TravelPerk’s reporting and insights feature and the integrated travel policy, we have better visibility into travel spending and better policy compliance.”

Betterment was among the first to pioneer the use of automated technology to make investing easier and more accessible. With over 800,000 customers and more than $36 billion of assets under management today, Betterment sought a travel management solution that would give the company more control over the cost of travel as well as an easier way to report on business travel spend as it scales. TravelPerk’s reporting insights tool and automated travel policy feature, helped the company to streamline travel management for its employees, keep track of spending and save time.

“As an innovator in the fintech space, Betterment has modernized its business travel for employees by eliminating the need for them to pay out-of-pocket,” said Jean-Christophe Taunay-Bucalo, CRO, TravelPerk. “In addition, TravelPerk’s one-click integration with a wide range of expense management and HR tools makes it easy for the company to book and manage expenses all in one place.”

With TravelPerk, businesses can set up travel policies that are integrated into the platform, allowing employees to make more informed choices when booking their own travel. Customized approval processes give companies control when trips fall out of policy. In addition, sophisticated and personalized reporting tools allow finance teams to track where budget is being spent in real-time, reducing the need for lengthy manual processes and improving budget control. Businesses can also get instant invoices after each booking and all travel expenses are easily synced through third party expense management integrations.

About TravelPerk

TravelPerk is the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel. TravelPerk’s all-in-one platform gives travelers the freedom they want whilst providing companies with the control they need. The result is saved time, money, and hassle for everyone.

TravelPerk has an extensive travel inventory alongside powerful management features, 24/7 customer support, state-of-the-art technology and consumer-grade design, all of which are enabling companies and organizations worldwide such as Wise, Revolut, Monzo, Farfetch, Just Eat, GetYourGuide and Skipthedishes, to get the most out of their travel.

Backed by world-class investors like General Catalyst, Kinnevik AB, DST Global, Greyhound Capital, Target Global, Felix Capital, Spark Capital, LocalGlobe and Heartcore — investors in some of the most disruptive companies in tech including Airbnb, Slack, Twitter, Trello, Farfetch, Zalando and Delivery Hero — TravelPerk is reinventing business travel with an end-to-end solution that works. Visit www.travelperk.com for more information.

About Betterment

Betterment LLC ("Betterment') is the largest independent digital financial advisor, offering investing and retirement solutions alongside their everyday services for spending and saving. Since 2010, Betterment has had one mission: to make people's lives better with easy-to-use, personalized investment solutions. Using cutting-edge technology, they empower hundreds of thousands of customers to manage their money – for today, tomorrow, and someday – with expert advice; automated money management tools; and tax strategies designed to help minimize tax impact. Learn more www.betterment.com.

