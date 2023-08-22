Applied Digital Announces Elite Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital "or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for HPC applications, today announced it has achieved “Elite Partner” status in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) .

“This collaboration with NVIDIA marks a major milestone for Applied Digital as it reinforces our commitment to transforming the data center industry,” said Mike Maniscalco, CTO of Applied Digital. “By employing NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art GPUs and networking, Applied can further accelerate our support for HPC applications, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. Applied looks forward to working together to shape the data center market further.”

The NPN is structured around partner types and competencies, enabling customers to find the ideal NVIDIA partners to address current business needs and achieve success. NVIDIA Elite partner status is reserved for those who demonstrate the highest level of commitment.

“Businesses aiming for data center transformation need to harness accelerated computing for the efficient creation and deployment of AI-enabled applications,” said Matt McGrigg, Director of Global Business Development for CSP Partners at NVIDIA. “The combination of NVIDIA GPUs and networking with Applied Digital’s HPC applications will provide cutting-edge technologies and expertise to help customers increase speed and efficiency to accelerate innovation.”

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com . Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

