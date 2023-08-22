Surveillance Radars Market Value & Industry Growth Analysis Report

Chicago, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (HF, UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; Ku; Ka; Multi-bands), Dimension, Component, Region", The market is driven by various factors, such as the advancement in border surveillance systems, ongoing military modernizations, demand for border surveillance, and the need for advanced air defense systems among others.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35330984

3D segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period

The 3D is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the Surveillance Radar market. T3D surveillance radars overcome the challenges faced by 2D radars. 3D radars use active electronically scanned arrays, with digital beamforming capabilities. These radars are critical for air defense, and for applications which require precise coordinates of a target to be gathered. Some 3D radars use stacked beams for surveillance. Digital beamforming technique has enabled 3D surveillance radars to become more advanced.

Key Market Players in Surveillance Radars Market

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US),

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US),

Hensoldt (Germany),

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel),

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy).

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Outdoor Power Equipment Market, Market trends, Market Report, Market Value, Market Forecast, Market Growth "­­­­­­­­

242 – Tables

55 – Figures

271 – Pages

Surveillance Radar Market Dynamics

Driver: Advancement in border surveillance systems

Border surveillance systems have evolved with time and are still undergoing major advancements, such as the use of autonomous drones and acoustic radar technology. Man-portable ground surveillance radars for border security have enabled various countries to secure their borders more efficiently. These surveillance radars are deployed in strategic locations to increase detection rates.

State-of-the-art surveillance radars with low false alarms have led countries with border disputes, drug trafficking problems, and illegal immigration to rely on these advanced radars to assist in border protection.

According to an article published by CNET in February 2019, the US government is considering a spending bill worth USD 100 million to fund the installation of border surveillance systems, such as fixed towers, remote video surveillance systems, and mobile surveillance systems, on its northern border.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=35330984

Opportunity: Increased investments in advanced surveillance technologies

There is an increasing demand from defense forces for technologically-advanced warfare systems. Governments worldwide are focused on the development of stealth aircraft, but, at the same time, they are also investing heavily in advanced surveillance systems to counter stealth technology.

Research is being conducted on technologies such as quantum radars and how they can be used for surveillance. According to an article published by China Daily in September 2018, quantum radars transmit subatomic particles, instead of radio waves, when searching for targets. They are not affected by radar-absorbent materials and low-signature designs. These radars are not fooled by traditional radar-jamming tactics and, hence, can be adopted in missile defense and space exploration in the future.

Therefore mentioned government investments are, therefore, expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the surveillance radars market during the forecast period.

Challenge: Regulatory challenges for sales to overseas customers

Defense companies need to comply with various rules and regulations laid down by their respective governments related to the sale of products and services. A non-compliance on any regulation could result in severe consequences, including the imposition of fines and penalties, termination of the whole contract, and civil or criminal investigations.

Reverse engineering of weapons and systems can enable terrorists to manufacture weapons equipped with advanced technologies, thus causing loss to lives and properties. To avoid such a scenario, various sanctions are placed on manufacturers to curtail the type and amount of technologies they can sell to foreign countries. Geopolitical unrest strains trade relations between countries. Some countries may impose trade restrictions on their domestic companies, forbidding them to export defense products to countries with whom they have ongoing disputes.

Related Reports:

Military Radars Market by Component (Transmitter, Digital Signal Processor), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space), Technology (SDR, Quantum, Conventional), Waveform (FMCW, Doppler), Application, Type, Frequency Band & Region - Global Forecast to 2027