BOS Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year 2023

| Source: B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Rishon Lezion, ISRAEL

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the second quarter of the year 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 grew by 9.5% to $11.3 million from $10.3 million in the comparable quarter last year.
  • Operating profit for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 32% to $707,000 compared to $537,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
  • EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 32% to $863,000 from $653,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
  • Financial expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $98,000 compared to $378,000 in the comparable quarter last year. The decrease is attributed to the depreciation of the Israeli NIS as compared to the US dollar by 10.2% in the second quarter of the year 2022 as compared to a depreciation of 2.3% in the second quarter of the year 2023
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 283% to $609,000 or $0.11 per basic share compared to $159,000 or $0.03 per basic share in the second quarter of the year 2022.

Ziv Dekel, BOS' Chairman, stated: "BOS' management has invested extensive resources to strengthen BOS' market position and penetrate new business segments. I am pleased to see the positive results consistently yielded by these efforts since 2021. In addition, we are looking for an M&A opportunity for further expansion."

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "The relatively strong results in the first half of the year and our backlog for the remainder of the year 2023 advance us towards meeting and possibly exceeding our financial targets for 2023, which are revenues of over $45 million and net income above $1.5 million."

BOS will host a conference call on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.
To access the conference call, please click on the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87034095301?pwd=ZGo3bGRuTTRCZEpYOHF1OW1RWml6Zz09
or dial to: +1 646 876 9923, meeting ID – 870 3409 530, passcode – 455932

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS empowers inventory processes through its three business divisions:

  • The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;
  • The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and
  • The Supply Chain division manages inventory.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
     
  Six months ended Three months ended
June 30,June 30,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
     
Revenues $23,478  $21,138  $11,336  $10,350 
Cost of revenues  18,409   16,667   8,931   8,130 
Gross profit  5,069   4,471   2,405   2,220 
            
Operating costs and expenses:           
Research and development  78   87   37   36 
Sales and marketing  2,470   2,340   1,224   1,176 
General and administrative  912   999   437   471 
Acquisition expenses  -   44   -   - 
Total operating costs and expenses  3,460   3,470   1,698   1,683 
            
Operating income  1,609   1,001   707   537 
Financial expenses, net  (343)  (529)  (98)  (378)
Income before taxes on income  1,266   472   609   159 
Taxes on income  -   -   -   - 
Net income $1,266  $472  $609  $159 
            
Basic and diluted net income per share $0.22  $0.09  $0.11  $0.03 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share  5,707   5,395   5,712   5,538 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share  5,767   5,438   5,847   5,570 
            
Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2022  5,741   5,702   5,741   5,702 
             


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  June 30, December 31,
  2023 2022
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS      
       
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $1,931 $1,763
Restricted bank deposits  144  130
Trade receivables  11,011  10,834
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  1,167  1,414
Inventories  7,667  6,433
     
Total current assets  21,920  20,574
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS  244  260
     
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET  3,341  3,270
     
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET  955  1,110
     
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET  1,174  486
     
GOODWILL  4,895  4,895
     
Total assets $32,529 $30,595
     


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  June 30,  December 31,
2023 2022
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Current maturities of long term loans $391 $586
Operating lease liabilities, current  235  301
Trade payables  7,801  7,984
Employees and payroll accruals  980  1,016
Deferred revenues  1,550  542
Advances net of inventory in process  79  47
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  812  719
     
Total current liabilities  11,848  11,195
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Long-term loans, net of current maturities  1,209  1,294
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  674  827
Long term deferred revenues  401  241
Accrued severance pay  363  404
     
Total long-term liabilities  2,647  2,766
     
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  18,034  16,634
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $32,529 $30,595
     


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  Six months ended Three months ended
June 30,June 30,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
         
Operating income $1,609 $1,001 $707 $537
Add:        
Amortization of intangible assets   73  45  47  31
Stock-based compensation  49  50  24  25
Depreciation  165  118  85  60
EBITDA $1,896 $1,214 $863 $653
         


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  RFID
 Supply
Chain
Solutions
 Intelligent
Robotics
 Intercompany Consolidated
  Six months ended June 30,
  2023
           
           
Revenues $6,948 $15,351 $1,257  $77 $23,633 
           
           
Gross profit  1,796  3,253  20   -  5,069 
           
Allocated operating expenses  1,097  1,859  130   -  3,086 
           
Acquisition expenses  -  -  -   -  - 
           
Unallocated operating expenses*  -  -  -     374 
           
Income (loss) from operations $699 $1,394 $(110)  -  1,609 
           
Financial expenses and tax on income          (343)
           
Net income         $1,266 
               
               
               
  RFID Supply
Chain
Solutions
 Intelligent
Robotics		 Intercompany Consolidated
  Six months ended June 30,
  2022
           
           
Revenues $7,693 $12,873 $572  $- $21,138 
           
           
Gross profit (loss)  1,915  2,575  (19)  -  4,471 
           
Allocated operating expenses  1,209  1,585  271   -  3,065 
           
Acquisition expenses  44  -  -   -  44 
           
Unallocated operating expenses*  -  -  -     361 
           
Income (loss) from operations $662 $990 $(290)  -  1,001 
           
Financial expenses and tax on income          (529)
           
Net income         $472 
 

*        Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
  RFID  Supply
Chain
Solutions
 Intelligent
Robotics		 Intercompany Consolidated
  Three months ended June 30,
  2023
            
Revenues $2,931 $7,863 $557  $14 $11,365 
            
            
Gross profit  689  1,668  48   -  2,405 
            
Allocated operating expenses  524  931  55   -  1,510 
            
Unallocated operating expenses*        -  188 
            
Income (loss) from operations $165 $737 $(7)  -  707 
            
Financial expenses and tax on income          (98)
            
Net income         $609 
                  
                  
                  
  RFID  Supply
Chain
Solutions		 Intelligent
Robotics		 Intercompany Consolidated
  Three months ended June 30,
  2022
            
Revenues $3,590 $6,366 $394  $- $10,350 
            
            
Gross profit  885  1,332  3   -  2,220 
            
Allocated operating expenses  566  809  129   -  1,504 
            
Unallocated operating expenses*        -  179 
            
Income (loss) from operations $319 $523 $(126)  -  537 
            
Financial expenses and tax on income          (378)
            
Net income         $159 
 

*        Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

 

        











        

            

            
Contact Data