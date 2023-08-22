SeaStar Medical to Hold Business Update Conference Call Today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU) (“SeaStar Medical” or the “Company”), a medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that management will hold a business update conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Pacific time). During the call, management will provide a clinical and regulatory update and review the Company’s value proposition, including the commercial opportunity.



A slide presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks will be available on the webcast and on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the SeaStar Medical website at seastarmedical.com.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a medical technology company that is redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing cell-directed extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

