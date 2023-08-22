Yoshitsu Co., Ltd to Launch REIWATAKIYA Overseas Flagship Store on Tmall

To expand global online sales channels and scale sales

Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd ("Yoshitsu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products in Japan, today announced that its REIWATAKIYA overseas flagship store (the “Store”) will be available on Tmall on August 27, 2023. Tmall is one of the world’s largest third-party online and mobile commerce platforms for brands and retailers. The debut of REIWATAKIYA on Tmall is anticipated to expand Yoshitsu’s global online sales channels and thus drive product sales growth.

The Store is poised to offer an extensive array of products including daily essentials, skincare products, trending Japanese cosmetics, household items, and collectable Japanese figurines. This strategic expansion into the online sales channel shows Yoshitsu's commitment to making curated, high-quality Japanese products easily accessible to consumers anytime and anywhere.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu, commented, "Our planned entry into Tmall underscores our capability to deliver quality products and services. As a company with a global perspective, we aim to create new value by expanding to new retail platforms. The launch of the Store aligns perfectly with our overarching philosophy of bringing pleasant life experiences to people across nations by offering products of value. We aim to provide a seamless shopping experience both online and offline through our various retail stores like 'Tokyo Lifestyle,' '東京生活館,' and 'REIWATAKIYA.'"

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, and other products in Japan. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains, and economic activity in general. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ystbek.co.jp