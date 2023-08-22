Supply Chain Management Market Size to Surpass USD 47.29 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1%

Pune, India, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Supply Chain Management Market size was valued at USD 19.23 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 47.29 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their latest report titled "Global Supply Chain Management Market Forecast, 2022-2029."





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/supply-chain-management-market-102977





Key Industry Development:

Mount Franklin Foods, a manufacturer of products for food service, has chosen Infor's CloudSuite Food & Beverage solution, according to cloud computing company Infor. This solution assists the business in increasing operational effectiveness, fostering customer satisfaction, and controlling a more transparent supply chain.





Key Takeaways

Supply Chain Management Market size in North America was USD 6.39 billion in 2021

This trend has also increased competition between businesses that are trying to win the hearts of customers by offering them better products and services at an affordable price.

Companies are responsible for coordinating, communicating and collaborating with cross-border parties on manufacturing, warehousing and logistics.

Cloud adoption is being boosted by SMEs and businesses' increasing interest in cloud computing.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Supply Chain Management Market are Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Kinaxis (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (U.S), Infor (U.S.), o9 Solutions, Inc. (Texas), Logility (U.S.), GainSystems, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 12.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 47.29 billion Base Year 2021 Supply Chain Management Market Size in 2021 USD 19.23 billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered By Module, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry, and Region





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/supply-chain-management-market-102977













Drivers and Restraints:

The increasing popularity of e-commerce has had a significant impact on market growth. With businesses now able to sell their goods online, they have been able to expand their customer base, reaching a wider audience than ever before.

This trend has resulted in heightened competition between businesses, as they strive to retain their customers by providing high-quality goods and services at competitive prices.

To further enhance the customer experience, e-commerce platforms offer a range of payment options, including debit and credit cards, and streamlined return procedures to ensure customer satisfaction.

With these improvements, e-commerce has made shopping more convenient and accessible for consumers.





Segmentation

By Module

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Sourcing and Procurement

Manufacturing

Inventory Management Software

Others (Order Management)

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

By Industry

Discrete

Process

Others

By Region

North America (the US and Canada)

Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (including Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the remaining countries in the region)

South America (including Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of South America) Europe, Asia, and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Regional Insights:

The North American market is experiencing a surge in growth driven by the increasing adoption of supply chain management (SCM) solutions. Leading companies in the region are focused on providing state-of-the-art solutions to their customers, which improve productivity and enhance customer satisfaction. In the Asia Pacific region, the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is expected in the foreseeable future, driven by rapidly changing industry verticals such as manufacturing, BFSI, and transportation & logistics.

The Europe SCM market is being propelled by significant growth in Industry 4.0 and IoT. According to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, 82% of large organizations are using SCM solutions due to the increasing need for efficient production process management and early adoption of automation.





Quick Buy - Supply Chain Management Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102977





Competitive Landscape:

Key Market Players to Increase Focus on Corporate Growth Strategies to Keep Pace With Changing Technologies

Some of the key players operating in this market are shifting their focus toward entering crucial strategic partnerships and collaborations as no one company can create a complete quantum solution. These strategic partnerships will help them combine their strongest capabilities with their partner’s expertise. Moreover, these organizations are heavily investing in boosting the skills of their existing workforce, which will further amplify the market growth.





FAQs

How big is the Supply Chain Management Market?

The Supply Chain Management Market size was USD 19.23 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 47.29 billion by 2029.

How fast is the Supply Chain Management Market growing?

The Supply Chain Management Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.





Related Reports:

Supply Chain Risk Management market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com