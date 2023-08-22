Protective Gloves Market to Capture a CAGR of 6.70% Between 2023 and 2032 While Touching Approximately USD 33.1 Billion by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Gloves Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Study by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Protective Gloves Market Information by Material, Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, The Protective Gloves market size shall expand from USD 19.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 33.1 Billion by 2032, at a 6.70% rate from 2023 to 2032.

Market Scope

The global industry growth will be fueled by rising worker safety awareness and rising occupational dangers in the mining, healthcare, construction, chemical, oil & gas, and manufacturing sectors. Lacerations, cuts, and punctures account for about 18% of all injuries caused by concrete. An increase in product acceptance can be attributed to the majority of workplaces that require handling materials with sharp edges, including metal, abrasion, and glass.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The important manufacturers of protective gloves are

Huihong (NANTONG) Safety Products Co. Ltd (China)

Ansell Ltd. (Australia)

Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)

3M (U.S.)

Superior Gloves (U.S.)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

DIPPED PRODUCTS PLC (Sri Lanka)

Globus (Shetland) Ltd. (U.K.)

Uvex Group (Germany)

PIP Global (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Showa Glove Co. (U.S.)

Towa Corporation (Japan)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

ATG- Intelligent Glove Solutions (Sri Lanka)

Lalan Group (Pvt) Ltd (Sri Lanka)

Jiangsu Hanvo Safety Product Co. Ltd. (China)

QS Safety (China)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 33.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.70% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Occupational Safety and Health Regulations





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to the booming healthcare, oil & gas, chemical, food processing, and industrial sectors, there will certainly be plenty of prospects for profitable expansion. Despite the fact that the industrial environment has evolved significantly, there is still a substantial risk of working accidents. The human hand is one of the most commonly utilized instruments in the business; if treated improperly, it can frequently have disastrous effects. Safety gloves thus offer defense against accidents caused by heat, cold, contact dermatitis, numerous contagious diseases, and sharp items.

Manufacturers must now take safety precautions for workers' security in order to reduce workplace dangers and accidents due to tighter government restrictions. To prevent workplace dangers, manufacturing organizations in the U.S. and Europe must adhere to strict regulatory standards. Top management at these companies is also focused on putting preventative measures in place. Several governments around the world have put into effect laws that are appropriate for workplace security. Although there is no ANSI standard for hand protection, OSHA advises that the right gloves be chosen based on the operations to be carried out in the industrial setting as well as the construction and performance characteristics of the glove material utilized.

The manufacturing of safety gloves is influenced by the expanding workforce in the construction sector as well as the rising death toll on a global scale. On the job site, construction workers' hands are frequently exposed to a variety of risks. Around 110,000 hand injury cases result in construction fatalities annually, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Whereas 30% of injuries are caused by improperly fitted and inappropriately sized gloves and 70% of injuries are caused by workers not wearing gloves.



Market Restraints:

The problem with skin allergies and the rise in automation, which decreases the need for labor in many industries, are two factors limiting the growth of the global market for protective gloves.

COVID 19 Analysis

The development of numerous businesses, including food and beverage, construction, and transportation, has been significantly hampered by the new coronavirus. Consumers have been forced to stay inside to stop the spread of disease due to the global lockdown. As a result, the need for transportation will drop, and the food industry's expansion would slow.

Market Segmentation

By Material

Latex, nitrile, neoprene, leather, vinyl, and other materials are included in the Protective Gloves Market segmentation based on material. Due to their use in the food and beverage, healthcare, and other end-user industries, the latex category held a monopoly on the market in 2022.

By Glove Type

There are reusable and disposable gloves included in the segmentation of the Protective Gloves Market based on type.



By Application

The Protective Gloves Market is segmented into chemical, mechanical, biological, thermal, and other categories based on the applications they are used for.

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare, manufacturing, food & beverage, oil & gas, construction, transportation, and others are among the end-use industries that are segmented in the protective gloves market.

Regional Insights

The top spot has been held by the North American market since 2022 (45.80%). Increased public awareness of health issues and legislation requiring the use of safety gloves in various industries are the causes of the market's rapid expansion. Product acceptance in the area has been a result of strict regulatory criteria protecting the worker's health security. In order to prevent any sort of unintentional health harm, the National Safety Council (NSC) and the U.S. Department of Labor recommends the use of protective measures in high health risk-prone segments.

