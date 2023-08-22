Communication Platform-as-a-Service Market Size to Surpass USD 62.54 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1%

Pune, India, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global communication platform-as-a-service market size was valued at USD 8.73 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 62.54 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. The adoption of chatbot across various customer-facing businesses. Fortune Business Insights present this in its report, Communication Platform-as-a-Service Market Forecast, 2022-2029.





Key Industry Development

Avaya, Inc. partnered with Microsoft Corporation to incorporate Microsoft Azure Communication solutions in Avaya OneCloud CPaaS. This collaboration aimed to improve communication solutions for Microsoft by adding SMS, video, voice, and chat abilities.





Key Takeaways

Rise in Remote Working Amid Pandemic is likely to Fuel Market Growth

Customer Engagement Across Multiple Communication Channels to Boost Market Growth

By Enterprise Size Analysis: Focus on Customer Engagement to Surge SME’s Growth Rate

Growing Emphasis on Global Expansion to Strengthen Market Positions

Communication Platform-as-a-Service Market Size in North America was USD 2.51 Billion in 2021





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Communication Platform-as-a-Service Market are Twilio Inc. (U.S.), Sinch AB (Sweden), 8x8 Inc. (U.S.), Bandwidth Inc. (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Vonage Holdings Corp. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Plivo Inc. (U.S.), IntelePeer (U.S.), Infobip Ltd. (U.K.)





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 28.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 62.54 Billion Base Year 2021 Communication Platform-as-a-Service Market Size in 2021 USD 8.73 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry and Geography













Driving Factors

Introduction of Chat-Bots to Upsurge CPaaS Market Sales

Vendors are now able to offer Web RTC solutions to make group chats and video streaming on client devices easier due to the growing demand for real-time communication. Businesses concentrate on communication services that help them improve the experience of both desk-bound and remote consumers. This is encouraging chatbot adoption among numerous customer-facing firms.





Segments

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Logistics & Transportation

Hospitality

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights

North America to Lead Backed by Increased Need for Advanced Communication Platform Systems

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to dominate the communication platform-as-a-service market share. It is anticipated that the presence of significant participants from a variety of industries would increase demand for sophisticated communication platform technologies.

Due to increasing government investments in digital transformation, the Asia Pacific area is expected to experience significant growth during the projection period. China will increase its market share during the projection period.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit moderate development. Businesses in the area are making investments in customer-based services to increase their clientele and drive revenue development. The popularity of communication platform-as-a-services is projected to increase as a result.





Competitive Landscape

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.





