Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Forecast to 2028 - Next-Generation ADCs Spurring Growth Opportunities

The report forecasts strong growth in this sector over the next six years. The ADC market, composed of complex components including antibodies, conjugation chemistry, linkers, and payloads, is intensely competitive. Companies across the globe are continually innovating, improving drug performance and extending potential treatment for new types of cancers. Emerging technologies are striving to overcome current ADC technology drawbacks such as poor stability, which can lead to reduced efficacy, a narrow therapeutic index, and complex manufacturing processes.

Small and mid-sized enterprises leveraging Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) for initial drug development are generating novel therapeutic antibody technologies. In addition, many antibody developers are streamlining their in-house R&D while increasing their acquisitions or in-licensing of therapeutic antibody product lines to bolster their pipelines.

The report highlights that CDMOs are making substantial new investments to support the next generation of ADCs. Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on ADCs to take advantage of target specificity for selective tumor antigens. Developers are also adopting robust strategies to improve the potency of payloads, as evidenced by the successful approval of seven ADCs over the past two years.

The report provides insights into key market trends, leading disruptors, and marketed and pipeline ADCs that will stimulate growth in both hematological and solid tumors. It also uncovers the growth opportunities emerging from this sector, which stakeholders can leverage.

Companies identified as ADC Market Disruptors in the report include Tubulis, LCB, Synaffix (Lonza), WuXi Biologics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Iksuda. These companies are praised for their broad spectrum of technology platforms, conjugation technology platforms, end-to-end ADC services, ADC CRDMO services, and late-stage ADC pipelines.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ADC Industry

2. Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

ADC Market Highlights

Growth Opportunities: The ADC Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Drug Conjugates' History, Progress, and Research Stages

ADC Market Trends

ADC Technology Evolution

Precision Oncology Approaches for ADCs

Biomarker Application Across the Cancer Continuum

Life Cycle Management Strategies

ADC Deals and Investment Outlook

Notable ADC Partnerships and Collaborations, 2022

Notable ADC Partnerships and Collaborations, 2022 and 2023

Approved ADCs: Hematological Cancer

Approved ADCs: Solid Tumors

Late-stage ADCs to Watch

3. Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis: Solid Tumors (Launched)

Revenue Forecast Analysis: Solid Tumors (Pipeline)

Revenue Forecast Analysis: Hematological Cancer (Launched)

Revenue Forecast Analysis: Hematological Cancer (Late-stage Pipeline)

4. Companies to Action: ADC Market Disruptors

Tubulis: Broad Spectrum of Technology Platforms

LCB: Conjugation Technology Platforms

Synaffix (Lonza): End-to-end ADC Services

WuXi Biologics: ADC CRDMO

Mersana Therapeutics: Late-stage ADC Pipeline and Platform

Iksuda: A Toolbox Approach for ADC Development

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: ADC Combination Therapies for Precision Chemotherapeutics

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships between CDMOs and Early-stage Platform and ADC Developers

Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Linkers and Conjugation Chemistries



