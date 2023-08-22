Denovo Brands Selects Nogin’s Commerce-as-a-Service Solution to Accelerate D2C Growth for Kijaro

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), today announced that international branded products company, Denovo Brands, has selected Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce technology and services to support the direct-to-consumer (D2C) business of one of its leading outdoor gear brands, Kijaro. With Nogin, Kijaro can supercharge its D2C operations and customer experience with enterprise-level features including its Customer Data Platform, AI-powered customer segmentation, personalization, algorithmic merchandising and smart promotion optimization.



With offices in the United States and China, Denovo Brands partners with its customers to create exceptional branded products globally. As one of the Denovo Brands companies, Kijaro is known for its quality, innovative outdoor gear with premium designs, including branded NFL deluxe pro chairs. Through this agreement with Nogin, Denovo will leverage Nogin’s end-to-end CaaS growth solution to advance Kijaro’s ecommerce efforts. Nogin will provide the company with advanced ecommerce capabilities to drive sales of its NFL branded chairs, such as event-based sales features, geographic product segmentation and detailed analytics to deliver unmatched insights about customers and optimize the online shopping experience.

“Denovo Brands is an established, global player in the branded products industry, and we are thrilled to work together with their Kijaro brand to accelerate the company’s D2C business,” said Jon Huberman, President and CEO at Nogin. “Nogin’s technology and services will enable Denovo Brands and Kijaro to keep their focus on bringing innovative gear to a growing number of outdoor enthusiasts across the globe—while Nogin optimizes its ecommerce lifecycle for maximum results.”

“Denovo Brands is proud to partner with our customers to create products and ideas that bring unmatched service and value,” said Bryan Ford, CEO at Denovo Brands. “In 2009, we introduced the Kijaro brand to shake up the outdoor industry with advanced quality, technology and customization. As the business continues to grow, partnering with Nogin provides us with proven enterprise-class ecommerce technology and expertise that will allow us to reach even more consumers while supporting renowned brands like the NFL with the innovative outdoor gear they require.”

About Denovo Brands

Innovation and quality are Denovo's core business. In addition to private label expertise, Denovo features brands such as Kijaro and EQUIP. Denovo offers retailers a wide range of products that meet the functional needs of their customers and their fast paced lifestyles. Denovo currently supplies products to leading discount and outdoor retailers around the world. Learn more at denovobrands.com .

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @ Nogincommerce .

Contacts:

Media Contact:

BOCA Communications for Nogin

nogin@bocacommunications.com

Nogin Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Peter Seltzberg

212-655-0924

investors@nogin.com