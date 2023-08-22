US Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity Market - Growth Opportunities in Productivity and Cybersecurity Alignment, Holistic DevSecOps Approach

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity Trends, Threats, and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The convergence of IoT and healthcare, known as the internet of medical things (IoMT), is transforming the healthcare landscape, bringing unprecedented connectivity and convenience. However, the rapid proliferation of IoT devices in healthcare exposes critical data security and cybersecurity risks. This study explores data security and cybersecurity in the US healthcare industry, focusing on IoT-enabled healthcare devices and systems.

The study identifies key growth drivers propelling the adoption of IoMT in healthcare, such as interoperability, industry consolidation, and cyberattacks in healthcare. However, it also highlights the restraints, including lack of skilled talent, productivity prioritization, and low budget allocation.

The report analyzes the competitive landscape, examining leading competitors' strategies in addressing data security and cybersecurity challenges. It also evaluates the role of advanced technologies, such as AI, automation, and machine learning, in strengthening cybersecurity defenses for IoMT systems.

US regulatory highlights relevant to data security and cybersecurity in the healthcare sector are discussed, shedding light on new compliance requirements and industry standards. Additionally, the study delves into ransomware trends analysis, outlining the evolving tactics cybercriminals use to target healthcare organizations.

The report also presents compelling growth opportunities in the IoMT cybersecurity market and a call to action for healthcare organizations and IoMT cybersecurity providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cybersecurity in the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Industry

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Growth Drivers for the US Healthcare Cybersecurity IoT Market

Growth Restraints for the US Healthcare Cybersecurity Market

3 Market Overview

Key Competitors

An Overview of IoMT and its Security Approaches

Introduction to Healthcare Cybersecurity and Data Management Architecture

Medical Device Cybersecurity IR Communications

Levels of Privacy and Security in IoMT

Expanding Network Security Landscape Making Matters Worse for IT Analysts, Consultants, and IoMT Providers

Cost of a Data Breach - Low vs High Data Regulation Environments

What Factors Impact the Cost of a Data Breach?

Medical Device and IoMT Systems Remain Highly Vulnerable

Top Vulnerabilities in Infusion Systems

Types of Security Threats

Ransomware Threats - The Daixin Team

Ransomware Attacks - Trends in US Healthcare Organizations

US Regulatory Trends - Issues Driving FDA Action on Cybersecurity

US Regulatory Trends - Impact on Medtech Manufacturers

US Regulatory Trends - What are the FDA Cybersecurity Guidelines?

US Regulatory Trends - Congress Mandating Requirements for the FDA to Support Medtech Manufacturers

Cybersecurity is Part of Device Safety and the Quality System Regulations

March 2023 Guidance Defining Requirements Effective 1 October 2023

Security AI and Automation

Evaluation of IoMT Security Algorithms

Evaluation of IoMT Security ML Algorithms

Generative AI for Cyber Threat-Hunting in IoT Networks

Modern Security Information and Event Management Approach Best Way Forward as it Automates Security Assessment and Proactive Intervention

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Productivity and Cybersecurity Alignment

Growth Opportunity 2: Building Trust Relationships

Growth Opportunity 3: Holistic DevSecOps Approach

Growth Opportunity 4: Privilege Access



