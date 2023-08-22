Digital Dentistry Market is Expected to Reach $12.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the digital dentistry industry is poised to revolutionize oral healthcare with its advanced technologies and integrated workflows. Utilizing cutting-edge tools such as 3D scanning, CAD/CAM systems, and additive manufacturing, dental practices will streamline processes, enhance precision, and accelerate treatment timelines. Patient experiences will be elevated through improved diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and efficient production of restorative solutions like crowns, bridges, and implants. Teledentistry and remote consultations will become more prevalent, expanding access to care. However, the industry will also grapple with challenges related to data security, regulatory frameworks, and ensuring equal accessibility to these innovations across different socioeconomic groups.

Digital Dentistry market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $7.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $12.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the market for digital dentistry will be stimulated by the gradual shift away from traditional dental artificial alternatives and towards products made using cutting-edge digital dentistry techniques. As costs have decreased, the benefits of adopting a certain technology have translated into more obvious market growth. Doctors are more likely to invest in high-end software operations and, consequently, the necessary components, due to the higher distinctions in competence and improved affordability. The benefits of CAD/CAM are also becoming better understood by clients and professionals, further establishing market emergence.

Digital Dentistry Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $7.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $12.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product, by application, by specialty areas, by end users, and by region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Consolidation of dental practices and rising DSO activity Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for same-day dentistry

Digital Dentistry market major players covered in the report, such as:

Densply Sirona (US)

Envista Holdings Corpoation (US)

3M Company (US)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Switzerland)

Planmeca OY (Finland)

3Shape (Denmark)

Align Technologies (US)

J Morita Corporation (Japan)

3D Systems Inc. (US)

Straumann Group (Switzerland)

Stratysys (US)

Kulzer (US)

Vatech Co. Ltd. (US)

Carestream Dental LLC (US)

Bego GMBH & Co. KG (Germany)

Desktop Metal Inc. (US)

Roland DG Corporation (Japan)

DWS Systems SRL (Italy)

Midmark Corporation (US)

Medit (South Korea)

Sinol (China)

Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation (China)

Planet DDS (US)

GC Corporation (Japan)

Carima (South Korea)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the Digital Dentistry Market based on product, specialty areas, application, end users and regional & global level.

Global Digital Dentistry Market, by Product

Equipment

Software

Global Digital Dentistry Market, by Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Other Applications

Global Digital Dentistry Market, by Specialty Areas

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

Other speciality areas

Global Digital Dentistry Market, by End users

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Other end users

Global Digital Dentistry Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Digital Dentistry market include:

Healthcare IT vendors

Dental software vendors

Dental Equipment Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturers of Dental Equipment

Distributors of Dental Equipment

Research and Consulting Firms

Raw Material Suppliers

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Service Organizations

Dental Laboratories and Associations

Dental Practitioners

Dental Laboratory Technicians

Healthcare Institutions

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Institutions

Research Institutions

Government Associations

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, 3Shape launched TRIOS 5 intraoral scanner, 3Shape Unite platform, TRIOS Share, patient engagement, and studio apps, to help lab professionals to ease workflow with digital integration.

In January 2023, 3Shape (Denmark) acquired LabStar (US) to grow and manage businesses. The acquisition helps provide innovation and customer service to dental labs with many more opportunities, especially in digital dentistry.

In February 2022, BEGO GMBH Co., KG partnered with Whip Mix so that end users of Whip Mix VeriBuild and VeriEKO 3D printers can use Bego’s 3D printing material such as VarseoSmile Crownplus and VarseoSmile Temp.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Digital Dentistry Market:

What are emerging trends in the Digital dentistry market?

Increasing adoption of 3D printing, growing adoption of cloud based dental software, incorporation of artificial intelligence to read dental images and provide precise treatment options, and usage of resin-based 3D printing materials.

What are the opportunities and challenges for the digital dentistry market?

Enormous growth potential in rising economies and increasing popularity of CAD/CAM and 3D printing technology are creating opportunities for the digital dentistry market to grow. Challenges such as reluctance to adopt digital solutions and lack of trained professionals, hamper the market growth.

What are technological advancements in the Digital dentistry market?

Digital smile design, augmented reality, and introduction of machine learning and artificial intelligence are the technology advancements in this space.

Which is the leading application segment with the largest share in the digital dentistry market?

The diagnostic segment accounted for the largest share in the digital dentistry market as digital dentistry enables clear analysis of dental cavities and provides a clear picture to the dentist to identify the correct issue and plan the treatment accordingly.

What is the impact of the recession on the digital dentistry market, in North America?

The US saw a technical recession in the first two quarters of 2022, with consecutive quarters of declining GDP. Based on year-over-year changes, the Consumer Price Index and the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index show a cooling in inflation. Additionally, the US economy expanded again in the final quarter of 2022, albeit at a slower annualized growth rate than in the third quarter. The Employment Cost Index increased by 1.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 1.2% in the third quarter and a recent high of 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022, as wages are simmering down amid cooling but still high inflation. This recession is expected to penetrate various markets globally

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the digital dentistry market by product, specialty area, application, end user, and region.

To strategically analyze the industry trends, technology trends, pricing analysis, regulatory scenario, supply/value chain, ecosystem/market map, Porter’s Five Forces, trade & patent analysis, key stakeholders & buying criteria, and conferences & events

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the market size based on region in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

To strategically profile key players in the digital dentistry market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, approvals, expansions, and partnerships

To analyze the impact of the recession on the digital dentistry market

