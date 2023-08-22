Telecom Generator Market to Surpass 2.08 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increased Demand for Telecom Power Systems

Westford, USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the telecom generator market is experiencing a surge in modernization efforts, driven by the need to keep pace with evolving technology and meet the increasing demand for reliable connectivity. As a result, there is a growing requirement to support network uptime and provide connectivity in remote areas with limited electrical grid access.

Telecom tower generators are vital in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to telecom towers, enabling seamless communication and data transfer services for telecom service providers. These power systems are designed to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are particularly crucial during power outages or in areas with unreliable electricity grids in the telecom generator market.

Prominent Players in Telecom Generator Market

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Kohler Co.

MTU Onsite Energy

Wartsila Corporation

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Doosan Corporation

SDMO Industries SAS

Aggreko plc

Himoinsa S.L.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Wacker Neuson SE

Pramac S.p.A.

AKSA Power Generation

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Natural Gas Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Ability to Generate Less Noise

Natural gas segment is projected to be a highly profitable sector in the telecom generator market. Natural gas generators have gained popularity owing to their ability to generate less noise and emissions than other generators. This eco-friendly aspect aligns with the growing focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness.

The market in Europe for telecom generator market is expected to witness significant growth, primarily driven by the continuous deployment of 5G infrastructures. It is anticipated that Europe will have 80 operational networks delivering next-generation wireless connectivity across the continent. This widespread adoption of 5G technology will create a surge in demand for telecom generators to support the infrastructure and ensure a reliable power supply for these networks.

Less than 75 kVA Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Growing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply

Less than 75 kVA segment held a significant market share in the telecom generator market. Most installed generators fall within the range of 10 kVA to 50 kVA within the telecommunications sector. This trend can be attributed to the growing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply to telecommunications towers, especially during power outages.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the dominant force in the telecom generator market, primarily owing to the exponential growth in mobile phone and internet users in the region, particularly in countries such as India and China. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a significant rise in mobile internet usage, with an estimated 1.9 billion mobile internet users.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the telecom generator market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Telecom Generator Market

KOHLER-SDMO recently announced the launch of its New Value lineup of generator sets designed for industrial operations. These generators, powered by BAUDOUIN engines, offer a power range from 900 kVA to 1500 kVA, making them highly suitable for power-dependent industries. The introduction of this new lineup aims to provide efficient and reliable power solutions to meet the diverse needs of industrial customers.

Aggreko, a leading provider of temporary power and temperature control solutions, recently inaugurated a new depot in Greater Noida, India. This strategic move was in response to the growing demand for Aggreko's products and services in the industrial region surrounding India's capital city.

Key Questions Answered in Telecom Generator Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

