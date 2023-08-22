United States Pet Food Market to Surge past US$ 60,234 million by 2033 as Consumer Demand for Premium Pet Food Rises | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Pet Food Market is anticipated to grow from US$ 40,860.8 million in 2023 to US$ 60,234.0 million in 2033. Pet food sales in the United States are predicted to increase at a substantial CAGR of 4.0% by 2033.



The demand for pet food is soaring in the United States due to a huge number of pet owners that place a high value on the welfare of their companion animals. The sector has experienced significant development and innovation. This has largely been in terms of alternative sources of protein, vitamins, fats, carbohydrates, and other nutritious to meet the growing pet culture.

A key driver in the growth of the pet food market is the increasing trend of humanization of pets. Giving pets wholesome food has become more important as pet owners now see their pets as integral members of their families. As a result, the market for premium, natural pet food products is expanding.

Furthermore, modern-day pet owners are aware and informed about the ingredients used in pet food products. The rise in the number of intolerances, and allergies in pets has resulted in a growing popularity of grain-free and plant-based alternatives in pet food.

Novel protein sources like fish, soy, and several types of legumes have resulted in the development and formulation of products that are alternatives to conventional chicken or beef ingredients. This makes it possible for pet owners to adjust to specific dietary needs and meet specialized nutritional demands.

Key Takeaways from the Pet Food Report:

“The demand for premium pet food has been steadily increasing, with 85 million families owning pets in the United States. As pet owners become informed about the nutritional needs of their animals, there is an increase in demand for premium and specialty pet food options.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The Top Key Manufacturers listed in the Report are

Mars Petcare Inc. Nestlé Purina PetCare The J.M. Smucker Company Hill's Pet Nutrition Blue Buffalo Company Champion Petfoods Spectrum Brands Holdings WellPet LLC Diamond Pet Foods Merrick Pet Care Nutro Products Ainsworth Pet Nutrition Fromm Family Foods Solid Gold Pet Canidae Pet Food



Competitive Landscape:

Several key firms are striving for market share and customer loyalty in the USA pet food business, which is highly competitive. To meet the several needs and tastes of pet owners, these businesses are committed to providing a wide choice of pet food items. There are several players in the market launching new pet food products.

For instance,

In 2023, PetPlate launched FreshBaked™, the dry form of gently-baked, crunchy clusters with new formulation features human-grade, visible ingredients

launched FreshBaked™, the dry form of gently-baked, crunchy clusters with new formulation features human-grade, visible ingredients In 2023, CULT Food Science Corp, launched a new series of pet performance supplements by the name Noochies! Sprinkles. These supplements expand upon the company’s existing product line Noochies!

"Future Market Insights (FMI) presents an unbiased analysis of the USA pet food market in its latest offering. The analysis includes historical demand data from 2018 to 2022, along with forecast statistics spanning the period from 2023 to 2033. Additionally, the study places a strong emphasis on providing a detailed analysis of the global pet food market based on animal-derived, plant-derived, and insect-derived sources. This market segment is projected to experience a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% by the year 2033."

The study incorporates compelling insights on the United States pet food market based on product type (meal kit, prepared meal kit), form (chilled, frozen, shelf-stable), sales channel (store-based retailing, convenience store, discounters, forecourt retailers, hypermarkets/ supermarkets, food specialist, independent small grocers, other grocery retailers, online retail), across states.

The United States Pet Food Market Segmentation by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Monoprotein

Conventional



By Product Type:

Kibble/Dry Extruded Baked Coated

Dehydrated Food

Freeze Dried Food

Freeze-Dried Raw

Wet Food

Frozen

Raw Food

Powder

Treats and Chews Dog Pastes Crèmes Crunchy snacks Chew sticks Tablets Biscuits Jerky Rawhide Cat Pastes Crèmes Crunchy snacks Chew sticks Tablets Biscuits Cat Milk / Milk snacks





By Source:

Animal derived Fish Tuna Salmon Whitefish Cod Herring Walleye Flounder Arctic char Whiting

Chicken

Duck

Beef

Pork

Venison/Game

Lamb

Turkey

Plant-derived

Insect-derived Crickets Mealworms Black soldier flies





By Pet Type:

Cat Kitten Senior

Dog Puppy Adult Senior

Birds

Others (Rabbits, Hamsters, etc.)



By Packaging:

Pouches

Bags

Folding cartons

Tubs & Cups

Can



By Distribution channel:

Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mom and Pop Stores Pet Stores Discounters Independent Grocery Retailers Drugstores Other Retail Formats

Online Retailers

