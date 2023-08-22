Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Size to Reach USD 5.23 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the worldwide market for Endoscope Reprocessing reached USD 2.30 Billion in 2021, and it is projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This analysis has been conducted by Emergen Research.

The upswing in demand for endoscopy as a means of early disease detection and treatment, coupled with an increased risk of infections linked to endoscopes, and the healthcare authorities' enhanced focus on refining reprocessing protocols, stands out as the primary drivers behind the expansion of the endoscope reprocessing market.

Gastrointestinal endoscopy serves as a valuable tool for preventing, diagnosing, and treating various digestive disorders and conditions. During the process of endoscopic examination, both the external surfaces and the internal channels of flexible endoscopes come into contact with bodily fluids and contaminants. This necessitates meticulous reprocessing of these intricate and reusable instruments to mitigate the risk of infection. The reprocessing of endoscopes is commonly executed through mechanical and detergent-based cleaning, followed by High-Level Disinfection (HLD), rinsing, and subsequent drying. Adhering rigorously to recommended reprocessing protocols significantly curtails or eliminates the transmission of pathogens to patients undergoing endoscopy. The spectrum of equipment, detergents, disinfectants, and supplementary materials encompassed within the endoscope reprocessing product line facilitates each phase of the reprocessing cycle.

Furthermore, the escalating occurrence of infections linked to endoscopic procedures has emerged as another catalyst for the expansion of the market. Notably, a comprehensive review of medical literature and data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) database unveiled only 35 instances of infection transmission during gastrointestinal endoscopy over the past decade. Nonetheless, the focus on reprocessing gastrointestinal endoscopes has intensified, particularly due to mounting concerns about infectious issues tied to duodenoscopes. The unique characteristics of duodenoscopes present considerable challenges to effective reprocessing. As a response, a variety of enhanced reprocessing techniques, including sterilization, repeated high-level disinfection, and microbiological culture, have been proposed to mitigate the infection risk associated with duodenoscopes, thereby propelling market revenue growth.

Conversely, the substantial cost of endoscopic procedures coupled with limited reimbursement in less developed regions poses a significant constraint to market expansion. While the price range for endoscopies varies between USD 1,250 and USD 4,800, the typical cost for an endoscopy in the United States stands at USD 2,750. The expense associated with an endoscopic procedure exhibits notable variability based on the setting in which it is performed, whether it's within an inpatient facility such as a hospital or an outpatient surgical center. The cost discrepancy between inpatient and outpatient clinics is significant, with inpatient hospital endoscopies averaging USD 4,350 in contrast to USD 2,550 in outpatient settings.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 2.30 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 9.6% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 5.23 Billion Base year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Olympus Corporation, Cantel Medical, Creo Medical GmbH, STERIS plc., PENTAX Medical, ENDO-TECHNIK W. Griesat GmbH, Getinge AB, SciCan Inc., Steelco SpA, and BES Rehab Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global endoscope reprocessing market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective endoscope reprocessing solutions. Some major players included in the global endoscope reprocessing market report are:

Olympus Corporation

Cantel Medical

Creo Medical GmbH

STERIS plc.

PENTAX Medical

ENDO-TECHNIK W. Griesat GmbH

Getinge AB

SciCan Inc.

Steelco SpA

BES Rehab Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 1 October 2020, Olympus, a global technology leader in inventing and delivering breakthrough solutions for medical and surgical operations, announced that OER-Elite, its next-generation automated endoscope reprocessor, is now available in the market. Patient safety depends on proper cleaning and reprocessing of endoscopes between cases and postmarket study on this topic has shown that automation increases efficiency of this procedure.

On 13 June 2022, Getinge announced to launch ED-Flow automated endoscope reprocessor, which is available in an updated version with a higher level of digital connectivity and data management for its endoscope reprocessing clients. This will increase uptime and productivity. Flexible endoscope leak testing, cleaning, and high-level disinfection are all quickly handled by ED-Flow, with effective, dependable results. The addition of new process indicator lights makes it simple to see the status of process from across the room, improving department workflow and boosting efficiency.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Hospitals are reevaluating their endoscope reprocessing procedures to make sure they adhere to highest standards and lower the risk of a superbug breakout. Discussions about multiresistant infections are fueling rising expectations for hospital hygiene. This makes medical endoscope reprocessing a key component of clinical quality control. Endoscope reprocessing systems are now dependable, high-quality tools that reduce infection concerns in healthcare institutions. All reprocessing programs need to have a management system, system for measuring quality, and system for training and competences to accomplish this. FDA has advised endoscopy centers to switch to duodenoscopes with novel designs, such as disposable or removable endcaps, that enable them to be reprocessed more successfully, which contributes significantly driving revenue growth of this segment.

The endoscope drying, storage & transport systems segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Endoscopes and other sensitive equipment are safeguarded by Transport and Short Term Storage System by minimizing direct handling and lowering contact with airborne pollutants. Each cleaned endoscope is housed in a safe environment due to its proprietary design. Color-coded liners in green and red help users to quickly distinguish between clean and dirty equipment. A new method of completely drying the scope is provided by this technique, lowering the possibility of contamination. This device uses a proprietary pressure curve to control the drying process.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rising Research & Development (R&D) activities, increased funding and partnerships between major companies as well as favorable regulatory environment for devices for endoscope reprocessing, attractive medical reimbursement policies introduced by government as well as the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Emergen Research has segmented the global endoscope reprocessing market based on product, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

High-Level Disinfectants and Test Strips Detergents & Wipes Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Endoscope Drying, Storage & Transport Systems Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



