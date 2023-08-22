Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Size to Reach USD 5,299.2 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide market for Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) had a valuation of USD 1,821.3 Million in the year 2021. Based on the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research, it is projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% throughout the anticipated period.

The upswing in the utilization of LiDAR within Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and applications related to engineering and construction, coupled with heightened investments in Research & Development (R&D) endeavors, stands as significant catalysts propelling the augmentation of revenue within the market. Additionally, the expanding adoption of LiDAR for navigating intricate and perilous landscapes further contributes to this growth trend.

Kindly request a complimentary sample copy to gain a comprehensive understanding of this report's complete structure, including the summary and table of contents @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1511

LiDAR finds applications across various domains, such as geography, mineral extraction, forestry, civil engineering, architecture, and archaeology. These systems empower scientists and mapping experts to meticulously assess both natural and artificial environments with a high degree of accuracy, precision, and adaptability. Moreover, the integration of LiDAR in Geographical Information Systems (GIS) applications, the advent of 4D LiDAR, and the relaxation of regulations surrounding the use of commercial drones in diverse fields contribute to the expansion of market revenues.

Additionally, notable factors driving market growth encompass increased investments by automotive giants in LiDAR startups, prospects for long-term designs based on Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) technology, technological shifts towards solid-state, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), flash LiDAR, and other LiDAR innovations, advancement of enhanced geospatial solutions via sensor fusion, and governmental initiatives worldwide that encourage the utilization of LiDAR-equipped drones for large-scale surveys.

Nevertheless, the expense of LiDAR technologies remains a hurdle, with system costs ranging from USD 8,000 to USD 30,000. Electrical engineers at Stanford have managed to consolidate the electronic and mechanical components of rooftop LiDAR systems into a single silicon chip. Additionally, heat, especially under high temperatures, can compromise sensor performance and overall drone functionality, leading to less precise data readings. Furthermore, limitations arise in scenarios where LiDAR systems are used on water surfaces or uneven terrains, as excessive water depth can impact the reflection of pulses, thus impeding the accuracy of data acquisition and restraining market revenue growth.

Emergen Research is currently extending a limited-time discount offer @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1511

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 1,821.3 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 12.5% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 5299.2 Million Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Teledyne Geospatial, Leica Geosystems AG, Trimble Inc., Xenomatrix, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Sick AG, SURESTAR, Yellowscan, and Valeo Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global LiDAR market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective LiDAR solutions. Some major players included in the global LiDAR market report are:

Teledyne Geospatial

Leica Geosystems AG

Trimble Inc.

Xenomatrix

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Sick AG

SURESTAR

Yellowscan

Valeo

Strategic Development

On 9 November 2022, RoboSense launched E1, a high-performance flash solid-state LiDAR. It is a new product platform based on area array transceiver technology and application-specific designed circuits. E1 will assist partners to further bridge the gap in smart driving perception and improve all-scenario perception capability of automated and autonomous vehicles.

On 18 November 2022, Continental AG partnered with Ambarella to offer advanced driver assistance systems solutions based on CV3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) System-on-Chip (SoC) family. These sensor solutions include high-resolution cameras, radars, lidars as well as ultrasonic sensors. The high-performance, power-efficient, and scalable SoC range designed for ADAS applications complements Continental's assisted driving solutions and improves vehicle automation.

You can conveniently place your order directly through this provided link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1511

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The 2D segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Accuracy is made possible by light traveling at a constant speed through air. X and Y dimensions are captured by 2D sensors using a single plane of lasers, as a result, single rotating laser beam or a constant ring of light emitted can be achieved. Ring lasers and 2D LiDAR sensors both gather the same kind of X and Y-dimensional information. Best sensors to use for activities, such as range and detection, are 2D sensors. In addition, robot's surroundings are scanned and detected using active optical sensors, such as 2D LiDAR Online, hence 360-degree and virtual tours are also getting more popular. Furthermore, virtual 2D representations of a region can be made using LiDAR pulses and these representations can be utilized to generate virtual tours, which is significantly driving revenue growth of this segment.

The sensors segment is expected to register at a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to rapid technological advancements in end-use industries and significant investments in ultra-thin solid-state LiDAR sensor that sees 360 degrees. For instance, LiDAR is a well-known range-finding technique that detects objects by shining light onto them. In the automotive industry, a LiDAR sensor serves as an eye for autonomous vehicles, assisting them in determining the distance to surrounding objects as well as vehicle's speed or direction.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is due to rising demand for mechanical LiDAR in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and industrial purposes is. In addition, presence of important businesses, such as Hexagon AB, Sick AG, Leoshpere, and others are also expected to drive market revenue growth.

Feel free to explore the complete report description, research methodology, table of contents, and accompanying infographics by following this link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-detection-and-ranging-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global LiDAR market based on technology, component, type, range, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

2D 3D 4D



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Laser Scanner Sensors Navigation and Positioning Systems Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Solid-state Mechanical



Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Short Medium Long



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Corridor Mapping Environment Engineering ADAS and Driverless Cars Law Enforcement Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Automotive Defense and Aerospace Healthcare Agriculture Mining Entertainment Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market , By Product (Robotics Surgical Navigation Systems, Robotics Visualization Systems), By Applications (Diagnostics Procedures, Surgical Procedures), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Seals Market , By Product Type (Static Seals, Dynamic Seals), By Materials, By Aircraft Type, By Application (Aircraft Frame, Engine, Landing Gear System, Avionics & Electrical System), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

UAS Traffic Management System Market , By Solutions (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Type (Persistent, Non-Persistent), By End Use, and By Region By Forecast to 2030

Small Launch Vehicle Market By Platform (Land, Sea, Air, Balloon), By Payload Range (0-500kg, 501-2,200 Kg), By Propellant (Solid, Liquid, Hybrid), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

5G In Defense Market , By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell and Macro Cell), By Core Network Technology (Software-defined Networking, Multi-user Edge Computing, and Others), By Chipset Size, By Services, By Platform, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Fuel Management System Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Card-Based, On-Site), By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application, By Industry, and by Region Forecast to 2030

Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market By Product Type, By Application, By End-use, and By Region, Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights