Investors in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW).

Investors, who purchased Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) shares prior to March 2022 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: MPW shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 12, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (over alleged securities laws violations). The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Prospect was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties, that, as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT, that, “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.