Global Dental Consumables Market Size to Reach USD 47.02 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for dental consumables , with a valuation of USD 25.30 Billion in 2021, is anticipated to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% throughout the forecast period, as per the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research. The surge in dental issues, heightened awareness regarding oral health, rapid advancements in medical technology, and the increasing trend of dental tourism stand out as primary catalysts propelling the growth of market revenues.

Furthermore, the escalating prevalence of dental ailments such as tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss significantly contributes to the expansion of market revenues. Among these, dental caries (tooth decay) remains the prevailing chronic condition affecting both adults and children. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), untreated dental cavities are present in 26% of adults in the U.S. Additionally, tooth decay remains untreated in 13% of individuals aged 5 to 19, while signs of gum disease are evident in 46% of adults aged 30 and above.

As highlighted in a recent report by the World Health Organization concerning oral health, approximately 1 billion individuals globally are affected by severe gum disease, while untreated dental caries impacts over 2 billion people on a global scale. This escalating prevalence of dental caries is contributing to an increased demand for dental care products, including dental implants, crowns, and bridges, consequently propelling market expansion.

Additionally, the escalating healthcare costs within developed nations have paved the way for a surge in dental tourism across emerging economies. In recent years, citizens from developed nations have increasingly sought cost-effective, high-quality healthcare services by venturing to established healthcare facilities in developing countries. Notably, regions like Asia, specifically India and the Philippines, have emerged as hubs for dental tourism.

However, the dental consumables market encounters notable challenges. High costs and limited awareness in developing regions act as key deterrents to market growth. Furthermore, the tendency for individuals to underestimate the gravity of early oral issues, coupled with product recalls mandated by government agencies, is expected to impede the market's progress.Top of Form

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 25.30 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 7.1% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 47.02 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, material type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Envista, SupplyDoc Inc., DENTAL TECHNOLOGIES INC., GC Corporation, Ultradent Products Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG., Brasseler USA, LaunchPad Medical, Inc., VOCO GmbH, and Zimmer Biomet Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global dental consumables market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective dental consumables solutions. Some major players included in the global dental consumables market report are:

Envista

SupplyDoc Inc.

Dental Technologies Inc.

GC Corporation

Ultradent Products Inc.

Nobel Biocare Services AG.

Brasseler USA

LaunchPad Medical, Inc.

VOCO GmbH

Zimmer Biomet.

On 5 February 2021, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, announced its plan to turn off its Spine and Dental businesses to establish a new, independent, publicly traded company. This planned transaction is expected to accelerate growth and provide greater value to all stakeholders while sharpening both Zimmer Biomet and NewCo's focus on patient and customer needs.

On 4 August 2020, RevBio, formerly known as LaunchPad Medical, Inc., launched the development of a ground-breaking Tetranite bone adhesive biomaterial platform. In these fields, its patented biomaterial has the potential to significantly raise patient care standards and provide medical professionals with a less invasive treatment option.

The dental implants segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to increasing use of this technique to diagnose more oral diseases. They are now a crucial component of dentistry's treatment options for both complete and partial edentulism. Dental implants possess several benefits such as it provides a permanent tooth replacement, improved oral health, and prevent bone loss.

The ceramics segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 due to increase in dental crowns, implants, and fillings. Resin-based filling materials are becoming more and more common for both aesthetic and medical reasons. According to research, these resins contain ceramic fillers, such as quartz, silicate glasses, or colloidal silica, in amounts ranging from 35 to 85%. Inlays, onlays, and crowns made entirely of ceramic are consequently also growing in popularity. Furthermore, Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD-CAM) systems are becoming more and more well-liked as they enable dentists to create custom dental ceramic blanks for every patient and fit them in the same appointment.

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in this region. For instance, on 22 July 2021, Sanofi and Septodont, a French privately-owned firm with headquarters close to Paris, announced their agreement to sell an integrated portfolio of dental care products and associated medical devices. The divested portfolio consists of four dental care brands, Ultracain, Rodogyl, Birodogyl, and Dontisolon, as well as connected medical products, most of which are sold in Europe. Patients benefit from these high-quality medications both during and after dental procedures and they treat majority of dental indications such as anesthetics, anti-inflammatory, and anti-infective.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics Crowns & Bridges Orthodontics Periodontics Endodontics Teeth Finishing & Polishing Products Teeth Whitening Products

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Metals Ceramics Polymers Biomaterials

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Hospitals Dental Clinics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



