Artificial Saliva Market Size to Hit US$ 1.4 Billion, With Double Digit CAGR of 13.3% | Fact.MR

Rockville, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, “ Artificial Saliva Market Analysis by Product (Oral Sprays, Oral Solutions, Oral Liquids, Gels, Powders), by Age Group (Adults, Paediatrics), by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast 2021-2026.”, The global artificial saliva industry is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 billion by the end of 2026.

The artificial saliva market, a dynamic sector within oral healthcare, presents a unique solution to a common problem. It caters to individuals experiencing dry mouth, a condition triggered by various factors including medication, medical treatments, and aging. It has an innovative formulation that mimics natural saliva's lubricating and protective functions. Packed with essential enzymes and electrolytes, artificial saliva moisturizes the oral cavity, aiding digestion, speech, and maintaining oral health. Its easy application through sprays, gels, or rinses ensures convenience and widespread usability. By alleviating discomfort and reducing the risk of dental issues, the artificial saliva market significantly enhances the quality of life for individuals dealing with dry mouth, underscoring its invaluable contribution to modern oral healthcare.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7297

The artificial saliva market growth is driven by factors such as the aging population's increasing need for dry mouth relief, rising awareness about oral health, advancements in formulations, and the impact of cancer treatments. Technological innovations, changing lifestyles, collaborative efforts among healthcare sectors, and a patient-centric approach further expand the market, ensuring accessible solutions for managing dry mouth-related discomfort and enhancing overall well-being.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2020-2026 Value Projection (2026) US$ 1.4 Billion Growth Rate (2020-2026) 13.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for artificial saliva was valued at US$ 667.9 Mn in 2020

Worldwide demand for smart coffee makers is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 13.3% through 2026.

By the end of 2026, the market is anticipated to reach a size of US$ 1.4 billion.

Over the forecast period, China market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 12.8%

In terms of product, oral sprays are expected to rise at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026)

By distribution channel, mail-order pharmacies are preferred due to the easy availability of artificial saliva products

Breakthroughs in biochemistry for enhanced formulations, the trend toward personalized solutions aligned with individual oral health needs, and the integration of connected health technologies for real-time monitoring are boosting the adoption of artificial saliva in the market - says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

The artificial saliva market is characterized by robust competition driven by a growing number of players. Established pharmaceutical and healthcare companies vie for dominance alongside innovative startups, each aiming to offer superior formulations and delivery methods. For instance, Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc. introduced Mouth Kote-MD in April 2020, a mouth spray utilizing MycoDelens, a proprietary substance developed and licensed by New Mexico Tech University.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7297

Winning Strategies

In their endeavor to enhance their market standing, suppliers of artificial saliva products are actively engaging in strategies involving partnerships and collaborative ventures. Moreover, to enhance their market influence, leading suppliers of artificial saliva products have been seeking approvals from regulatory bodies like the FDA or DCGA to introduce upgraded product versions.

Additionally, other winning strategies that would help companies establish a good market share are personalized solutions offered by companies to cater to diverse dry mouth causes.

Moreover, embracing a holistic approach by integrating artificial saliva products within comprehensive oral care ranges can also position competitors as providers of complete well-being solutions.

Key Companies Profiled

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Mission Pharmacal Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

ICPA Health Pvt. Ltd.

Forward Science

Fresenius Kabi AG

Midatech Pharma PLC

Perrigo Company PLC

Explore More Trending Reports Published by Fact.MR Research:

mHealth Apps Market Growth Outlook :

The global mHealth Apps market size was valued at US$ 36.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2022 to 2032

Biomarkers Market Outlook :

The global biomarkers market size was valued at US$ 59.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2032. Safety Biomarkers are expected to be the highest revenue generating biomarker type, with a projected growth of 15.9% from 2022–2032.

Aesthetic Medicine Market Outlook :

The global aesthetic medicine market size in 2021 was held at US$ 64.6 billion. With 10.3%, the projected market growth during 2022-2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Prefilled Syringes Market Outlook :

The global prefilled syringes market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 7,742.9 Million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 10.0% to reach US$ 20,167.8 Million by the end of 2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.