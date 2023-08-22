Storage Summit 2023: A Confluence of Tech Titans in Cape Breton Island, August 24-26

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - 45Drives, the leader in on-premise data storage for New Enterprise, proudly announces the highly-anticipated first annual Storage Summit 2023, August 24-26 on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia.



The groundbreaking event, with cooperation from HDSTOR, provides the ideal venue for the world’s top thought leaders to share the current state and future of the burgeoning infrastructure and storage industries.

Boasting a combined subscriber count just shy of 2M and growing, renowned creators Techno Tim Stewart, Tom Lawrence of Lawrence Systems, Wendell Wilson of Level 1 Techs, Jeff Geerling, and the newly announced Jeff Soleim of Craft Computing will round out the slate of featured luminaries descending on picturesque Cape Breton Island for a three-day event.

This summit promises an unmissable opportunity for enthusiasts, professionals, and tech aficionados to dive into the past, present, and future of data storage and its seamless integration within the IT landscape. Throughout the event, participants will engage in enlightening sessions, stimulating discussions, and a culminating live webcast that encapsulates the essence of these thought leaders' insights.

Jeff Geerling, the charismatic YouTube sensation with over 532,000 subscribers, is known not just for his technical prowess but also for his quirky alter-ego "Red Shirt Jeff." A captivating enigma, Jeff's unpredictable appearances add a dash of intrigue to the summit. Wendell Wilson of Level1Techs brings his forward-thinking insights into composable infrastructure and storage, and Tim Stewart (Techno Tim), a software engineer and tech consultant, will shed light on the intricate world of data storage as only he can. Tom Lawrence, a stalwart in the tech industry since 1995, will remotely join the summit to share his extensive expertise in streamlining business practices for both large and small enterprises. Jeff Soleim, known for his channel, "Craft Computing", regularly addresses topics ranging from hardware and servers to Proxmox, virtualization, homelab and more - often with a beer in hand in his popular videos.

"We are thrilled to bring together these tech visionaries under one roof – or rather, under the open skies of Cape Breton Island," said Doug Milburn, founder and CEO of 45Drives. He continued, "Storage Summit 2023 is not just a conference; it's a celebration of knowledge-sharing and a platform to propel the future of data storage into uncharted territories. And hey, whenever sailing these beautiful waters can be part of a top discourse experience like this, what a bonus.”

The event is not confined to the walls of the 45 Drives HQ. On Friday, August 25th, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. AST, the summit will open its doors to local tech enthusiasts, open source devotees, and fans of the featured YouTube creators. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet, greet, and engage with their favorite creators, asking burning questions and gaining insights into cutting-edge technology.

Adding a dash of adventure to the summit, a sailing excursion on the Bras d’Or Lakes is planned for Saturday, August 26th. While the public is welcome to join, the core team and creators will be aboard the sailboat, discussing the highlights of the event, key takeaways, and future data storage trends. The discussions will be livestreamed on the creators' YouTube channels, ensuring that tech enthusiasts worldwide can join in on the conversation.

The stream on August 26th will begin at 2:00 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time (10:00 a.m. PST, 1:00 p.m. EST, 6:00 p.m. BST (GMT+1), 7:00 p.m. GMT+2, and may be accessed here.

Cape Breton Island's breathtaking landscapes provide an idyllic backdrop for this unique event, with the sailboat excursion offering an innovative and invigorating twist to the traditional tech conference experience. The sailing component of the event offers a window into the 45Drives team ethos - one where the best aspects of work, innovation, technology, lifestyle and the natural world come together in harmony and inspiration.

You may RSVP here. For more information or questions, or to arrange a discussion with the 45Drives team, please contact 45Drives@PhillCommGlobal.

About 45Drives

45Drives is a leading provider of high-performance, open-source storage solutions, empowering businesses and organizations to harness the full potential of their data infrastructure. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, 45Drives delivers cutting-edge storage solutions tailored to the unique needs of modern enterprises.

45Drives has developed its new enterprise business model, which delivers enterprise-level capability, reliability, and service, but without vendor lock-in and its negative impacts. The evolution of the open source software development model brought a collective intelligence to bear on the challenges of enterprise storage software. As it has matured, it has become capable of delivering performance and reliability that meets or exceeds what the legacy vendors provide. Our new enterprise model leverages open source software with our big, strong, fast hardware and expertise to deliver a whole new experience where you are well looked after, but in control.

Contact:

Jon Lindsay Phillips

704.942.1557

45drives@phillcomm.global