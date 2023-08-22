Myriad Genetics and Onsite Women’s Health Partner to Help More Women Understand Breast Cancer Risk

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, and Onsite Women’s Health, a leading national provider of breast health services, today announced the launch of a new breast cancer risk assessment program to help more women understand their breast cancer risk.



The collaboration combines the strengths of Myriad’s hereditary breast cancer/risk assessment resources, MyRisk® with RiskScore®, and Onsite’s deep expertise in breast health services, including mammography and breast ultrasound. The program is expected to deliver personalized insights to better inform clinical care for the more than 400,000 patients Onsite serves nationwide.

The new collaboration will help identify and screen younger patients who are at an increased risk for breast cancer. The American College of Radiology and the Society of Breast Imaging recommend that all women be evaluated for breast cancer risk no later than age 30 to help identify those at higher risk who would benefit from early screening. Current guidelines also state that women at high risk of breast cancer (calculated >20% lifetime) and/or genetically-based increased risk should begin annual screening breast MRI at age 25–30, and annual screening mammography at age 30.

“Today, there are nearly one in four unaffected women who meet hereditary cancer testing criteria1. Our collaboration with Onsite makes it easy to access genetic testing and breast cancer risk assessment at the point of care for the roughly 25% of women who are eligible for testing,” said Paul Diaz, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “This program can help identify more high-risk patients and guide personalized medical management plans for breast cancer risk reduction and early detection strategies.”

“In partnership with forward-thinking providers across the country, Onsite Women’s Health offers comprehensive mammography services with clinical expertise, innovative technology and proprietary protocols that delivers personalized, convenient breast care for the patient,” said Brian Marger, CEO at Onsite Women’s Health. “As a forerunner in genetic testing and precision medicine, Myriad has proven to be a strong partner as we enhance our capabilities to more deeply understand each woman’s individualized breast cancer risk and detect cancer earlier while it is the most treatable.”

The program will be offered to one third of Onsite’s OBGYN and primary care physician partnerships in the coming months, with further expansion expected in 2024.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

About Onsite Women’s Health

In partnership with forward-thinking providers across the country, Onsite Women’s Health offers comprehensive breast imaging services – including 3D screening mammography, automated screening breast ultrasound, diagnostic mammography/breast ultrasound and lifetime breast cancer risk assessment. Onsite is committed to saving more women’s lives through earlier cancer detection and is materially impacting breast cancer screening compliance and detection rates through offering convenient access to mammography, contracting with breast-focused radiologists and utilizing the most innovative equipment and AI-powered technology available on the market. By offering the ability to risk assess patients using tools powered by AI, Onsite supports the providers’ ability to offer personalized and precise care plans to patients based on individual risk profiles. Onsite services increase patient satisfaction, improve breast health services and offer an additional revenue opportunity for practice partners. Since its founding in 2008, Onsite has performed more than two million exams across 26 states.

1 DeFrancesco, et al. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Nov 2018

