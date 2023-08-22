CCT’s EEASY Lid Earns Honorable Mention in Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), makers of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces that the EEASY Lid has earned honorable mention in Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards.



The patented EEASY Lid allows consumers to break the vacuum seal on a jar by simply pressing a button on the lid . Research shows the EEASY Lid makes opening a jar up to 50% easier. The EEASY Lid was designed with people of all ages and abilities in mind, is easy to use and eliminates the hazards of sometimes dangerous jar lid opening hacks.

Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

Honorees for the 2023 awards were selected in categories including accessible design, health, hospitality, packaging, retail, sustainability, transportation and more. The EEASY Lid is an honoree in the packaging category.

Beyond the average struggles of opening jars, there is a massive inclusivity and accessibility problem within packaging design. Most product packaging is designed under the assumption that consumers are able-bodied, not accounting for disabilities, injuries and illnesses.

CCT recognized the need for more accessible packaging when a friend of the company’s co-founder couldn’t open a jar after undergoing surgery for breast cancer. She asked why jars weren’t easier to open. From there, CCT spent eight years developing the EEASY Lid.

The EEASY Lid is currently available on Guglielmo’s Sauce in over 250 grocers across the northeast United States and in EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, looking to expand EEASY Lid availability.

“At CCT, we believe that accessible packaging should be the norm, not the exception. We spent over eight years creating the EEASY Lid, and we now work day in and day out to increase its availability to consumers,” said Brandon Bach, president of CCT. “Being honored in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards validates our mission and proves what we’ve always known – that the EEASY Lid is an innovative packaging product that can improve the lives of consumers everywhere. Additionally, by adapting packaging to meet accessibility needs, brands can also open themselves up to a much bigger portion of the consumer market.”

The judges for Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company’s own writers and editors. Entries were judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact and business impact.

“So much innovation news these days is focused on AI,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This year’s Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it’s human ingenuity that drives invention.”

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASYTM Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years. The company’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

