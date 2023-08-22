Angi Forms First Ever Angi Pro Council

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi , a leading and comprehensive solution for improving and maintaining homes, today announced the formation of its first ever Angi Pro Council to advise Angi leadership and guide product strategy as the company aims to deliver innovative new solutions to its network of more than 200,000 home service professionals.



The 13 member council–selected from the Angi pro network–collectively represents businesses with hundreds of collective years of experience servicing Americans’ homes in categories like plumbing, home renovation, painting and drywall, landscaping, exterior work and home inspections.

“We are thrilled to form this Council to ensure Angi is meeting today’s pros where they are and delivering exactly what they need,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Through conversations with pros it became clear we have a huge opportunity to infuse our pros’ wealth of expertise and experience into the ground floor of our product development process and strategy. This Council will play a critical role in shaping the next generation of our platform.”

The Angi Pro Council will provide ongoing product feedback to the company’s product suite as well as preview and test new offerings and features before they launch. The Council will also meet bi-monthly with Angi leadership to provide insights into day-to-day business operations and challenges, including hiring, regulations and tech adoption, and collaborate with Angi leadership on potential industry-wide solutions. Said Hicks, “This isn’t just about making Angi better - we want to better understand how we can better use our resources and scale to help address some of the challenges the industry faces.”

The Angi Pro Council includes a diverse mix of members from CEOs, founders and owners, to those working in the field day to day in operations and marketing. Member companies include individual contractors and sole proprietors as well as franchisees and large companies serving multiple states. The Council was selected to represent multiple regions within the U.S. and as well as a variety of cities, suburbs and rural areas. Members serve a two-year term and are paid a stipend for their participation.

Meet the Angi Pro Council here. Are you a pro interested in learning more about Angi? Learn more here: https://office.angi.com/app/join

