Genetec opens new office and state of the art Experience Center in Washington, D.C.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions today announced the opening of a new office and state-of-the-art experience center in Washington, D.C.

Named DCXC, the experience center showcases innovative solutions from Genetec and its large ecosystem of industry-leading technology partners. The on-site Technology Center operates as a fully functioning Security Operation Center (SOC), providing an immersive experience for customers in any industry to see how Genetec solutions can directly enhance their security and operations. Other features include a Learning Center for training, partner meeting spaces, and office space for the fast-growing Genetec US-based team.

“We look forward to welcoming channel partners, technology partners, and end users to our flagship Experience Center in the US. From the meticulous attention to detail to the full ecosystem of advanced technology, DCXC encompasses our renowned reputation for excellence and innovation,” said Kyle Hurt, Area Vice President for US and Canada. “Visitors can explore our solutions and collaborate with our on-site team to discover how Genetec best meets their security and operational goals.”

DCXC is the latest addition to the company’s existing venues in Montréal, Paris, London, Mexico City, and Singapore. Each Experience Center is custom designed by award-winning architects from for. design planning. The beautiful design of the twenty-fifth floor DCXC is accentuated by a 180-degree view of the D.C. skyline overlooking the Potomac River.

“With the opening of our experience center in this strategic location, we’re continuing to expand our global footprint to give our channel partners, technology partners, and end users an opportunity to experience first-hand the innovative technology and solutions that Genetec has to offer,” said Michel Chalouhi, VP of Global Sales, Genetec Inc. “Our global experience centers are designed to give visitors a glimpse of the unique innovation that has set Genetec apart for more than a quarter of a century.”

With over 2,000 employees located in 18 offices across 4 continents, Genetec is continually expanding to accommodate dynamic annual growth. In 2022, the company grew its headcount by 17% with additional new positions now available in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

