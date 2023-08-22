Virtual Golf Clubs™ Trending on GolfLync Social Media APP

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — GolfLync , the leading social networking platform for golfers, is making waves in the golfing community with its rapid growth and exceptional user engagement. With over 55,000 downloads and a thriving user base, GolfLync is transforming the way golfers connect, engage and build vibrant communities.

One of GolfLync's standout features is the creation of Virtual Golf Clubs™ (VGC), with over 500 communities already formed on the platform. These Virtual Golf Clubs™ (VGC) serve as focal points for like-minded golfers, providing a space where they can share their passion for the game, organize golf outings, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. The strong adoption of these Virtual Golf Clubs™ highlights the powerful sense of community that GolfLync has cultivated within its user base.

Since its launch, GolfLync has experienced remarkable viral growth, with one-third of its users being invited into the app by their friends and fellow golfers. This organic user acquisition has fueled the platform's expansion, driving its widespread adoption and cementing its position as the go-to social networking platform for golfers.

The success of GolfLync can be attributed to its unwavering focus on providing the best user experience possible. The platform constantly introduces new features and enhancements to ensure that golfers have all the tools they need to connect, engage and share their experiences. From organizing golf outings to discussing strategies and sharing memorable moments, GolfLync enables golfers to connect with others who share their passion for the game.

"We are thrilled to see the tremendous growth and engagement within the GolfLync community," said Noah DiPasquale, co-founder and CEO at GolfLync. "We remain committed to enhancing the user experience and continuing to provide a platform that truly enriches the golfing community. We are very excited at our rapid growth, user engagement and the feedback we’ve received from the industry."

With its focus on user-centric features and community-driven engagement, GolfLync is poised to redefine the way golfers connect, play, and enjoy the game. Golf enthusiasts of all skill levels can join the GolfLync community, discover new playing partners, share insights, and strengthen their golfing networks.

For more information about GolfLync, visit Golflync .

About GolfLync:

GolfLync is a leading social networking platform designed exclusively for golfers. With a focus on community-building and user engagement, GolfLync connects golf enthusiasts, fosters vibrant virtual golf clubs, and enhances the overall golfing experience. GolfLync is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

