Evolution of the Global Forensic Accounting Services Market Size: From USD 16.5 Billion to USD 27.3 Billion with CAGR of 6.5%

New York, NY, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Forensic Accounting Services Market By Type (Criminal & Fraud Investigation, Bankruptcy Proceedings, And Risk Management), By Application (Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecom, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Forensic Accounting Services Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 16.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 27.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Forensic Accounting Services? How big is the Forensic Accounting Services Industry?

Forensic Accounting Services Report Coverage & Overview:

Forensic accounting services pertain to the examination and assessment of financial offenses. These services involve the utilization of accounting, auditing, and financial knowledge by forensic accountants to uncover white-collar crimes. These professionals are hired by companies, individuals, or government entities to probe into financial wrongdoing like fraud and embezzlement. The expansion of the forensic accounting services market is propelled by several factors such as the rise in financial crimes and fraud, the complexity of global transactions, notable corporate scandals, advancements in technology, and the growing efforts of governments to address these issues.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/forensic-accounting-services-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 222+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Forensic Accounting Services Market: Growth Dynamics

The market growth is being propelled by an escalating need for cloud-based forensic accounting solutions.

The surge in demand for cloud-based forensic accounting solutions is primarily fueled by the necessity for heightened security measures and seamless updates. These solutions allow businesses to monitor their financial aspects from anywhere and at any time, leveraging the advantages of cloud accessibility. Furthermore, cloud-based forensic accounting tools facilitate smoother collaboration and access to comprehensive financial data. In the realm of accounting services, cloud computing contributes to enhanced transparency and accountability. The added benefits of scalability and flexibility provided by cloud-based forensic accounting solutions enhance overall corporate functioning. Consequently, the escalating demand for such cloud-based solutions significantly contributes to the expansion of the global forensic accounting services market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/forensic-accounting-services-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 16.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 27.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Deloitte, PwC, Ernst & Young, Grant Thornton, BDO International, KPMG International, FTI Consulting, Baker Tilly, Crowe Global, RSM International, Kroll, AlixPartners, Control Risks, Alvarez & Marsal, Forensic Risk Alliance(FRA), Charles River Associates and Berkeley Research Group, among others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Forensic Accounting Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Forensic Accounting Services industry is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on the type, The global market is categorized into criminal & fraud investigation, bankruptcy proceedings, and risk management segments. Anticipatedly, the criminal and fraud investigation segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This segment encompasses services provided when a company or individual is alleged to have committed a crime.

Forensic accountants leverage their expertise to scrutinize financial records and pertinent documents in order to ascertain the presence of any unlawful activities. In the context of AML (Anti-Money Laundering) investigations, specialized forensic accountants assist financial institutions in identifying and preventing money laundering activities. Through the analysis of financial transactions and patterns, they identify suspicious behaviors and ensure compliance with AML regulations, thus propelling the growth of this segment.

Based on the application, The global market for forensic accounting services is divided into several sectors, including banking & financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government & public sector, IT & telecom, and others. Among these, the banking & financial services segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the heightened susceptibility of banking and financial institutions to fraud, stemming from their substantial involvement in financial transactions.

Forensic accountants play a pivotal role in identifying and mitigating diverse forms of fraud, encompassing both internal and external fraud, credit card fraud, as well as electronic funds transfer fraud. Their responsibilities involve scrutinizing transactions, pinpointing anomalies, and formulating measures to fortify internal safeguards and preempt prospective fraud incidents. For instance, referring to the Reserve Bank of India's report, the banking industry witnessed a total of 13,530 fraud cases in the fiscal year 2023. A bit under 49% of them, or 6,659 cases, involved online or digital payments . Thus, this is expected to drive market expansion over the forecast period.

The global Forensic Accounting Services market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Criminal and Fraud Investigation

Bankruptcy Proceedings

Risk Management

By Application

Banking & Financial Services

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Others

Browse the full “Forensic Accounting Services Market By Type (Criminal & Fraud Investigation, Bankruptcy Proceedings, And Risk Management), By Application (Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecom, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/forensic-accounting-services-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Forensic Accounting Services market include -

Deloitte

PwC

Ernst & Young

Grant Thornton

BDO International

KPMG International

FTI Consulting

Baker Tilly

Crowe Global

RSM International

Kroll

AlixPartners

Control Risks

Alvarez & Marsal

Forensic Risk Alliance(FRA)

Charles River Associates

Berkeley Research Group

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Forensic Accounting Services market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global Forensic Accounting Services market size was valued at around USD 16.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.3 billion, by 2030.

The global Forensic Accounting Services market is being driven by the growing number of frauds in the BFSI sector.

Based on the type, the criminal and fraud investigation segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the banking & financial services segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/forensic-accounting-services-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Forensic Accounting Services industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Forensic Accounting Services Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Forensic Accounting Services Industry?

What segments does the Forensic Accounting Services Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Forensic Accounting Services Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements -

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Anticipatedly, North America is poised to hold a dominant position in the global forensic accounting services market throughout the forecast period. The region's supremacy is rooted in its robust financial sector, diversified economy, and well-established legal framework. Furthermore, North America has witnessed a notable prevalence of financial malpractices, encompassing instances of corporate fraud, securities fraud, Ponzi schemes, and insider trading.

A recent release of Federal Trade Commission data indicates that consumer losses due to fraud surged by over 30% from the previous year, amounting to approximately $8.8 billion in 2022. Notably, investment scams accounted for the highest reported consumer loss category, totaling more than $3.8 billion. This sum more than doubled the reported losses in 2021. Imposter frauds also contributed significantly to the loss amount, rising from $2.4 billion in 2021 to $2.6 billion in 2022. Thus, these circumstances are poised to fuel market growth in the North American region during the projected period.

Concurrently, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to economic expansion and increased investments within the region. The rapid economic progress of several nations within the Asia Pacific region has attracted international investments and fostered intricate corporate transactions.

This surge in economic activity has spurred the demand for forensic accountants who can navigate complex financial landscapes and mitigate potential risks. Additionally, governments in the Asia-Pacific region are instituting anti-corruption measures and enhancing regulatory frameworks to bolster accountability and transparency. Forensic accountants play a pivotal role in supporting these initiatives through investigations and compliance procedures, thereby driving the growth of the market in this region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Forensic Accounting Services Market: Prospects

Technological Advancements to Unveil Lucrative Growth Avenues

The potential of forensic accounting solutions to seamlessly integrate with modern accounting tools, alongside the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, will play a pivotal role in shaping their success in the future. In today's rapidly evolving corporate landscape, the capability of forensic accounting solutions to effortlessly collaborate with other software and tools holds significant importance.

Furthermore, the accounting sector is focusing on harnessing advanced technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline business operations. The adoption of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology is also gaining momentum across industries, serving to enhance enterprise efficiency by reducing processing times. An illustrative example is the growth of the industry, with platforms like QuickBooks integrating with over 600 business apps including PayPal and Google Calendar. As such, the convergence of technological advancements is poised to provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the forensic accounting services market throughout the forecast period.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/forensic-accounting-services-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Battery Management Systems Market By Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Advanced Lead-Acid, Others), By Type (Motive Battery, Stationary Battery), By Topology (Centralized, Modular, Distributed), By Application (Automotive, Military, Telecommunications, Renewable Energy Systems, UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply), Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/battery-management-systems-market

Ceiling Tiles Market By Material Type (Mineral Fiber, Metal, Gypsum, And Others). By Property Type (Acoustic And Non-Acoustic). By End User (Residential And Non-Residential).: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ceiling-tiles-market

Autonomous Robot Market By Type (Goods-To-Person Picking Robots, Self-Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, And Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). By Battery (Lead Batteries, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Based Batteries, And Others). By End-Use (Manufacturing (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics, Defense, FMCG, Others), Wholesale & Distribution (E-Commerce, Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores, And Others)).: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/autonomous-robot-market

Agricultural Adjuvants Market By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, And Others). By Function (Activator Adjuvant And Utility Adjuvant). By Application (Herbicides, Fungicides, And Insecticides). By Adoption Stage (In-Formulation And Tank-Mix). By Formulation (Suspension Concentrates And Emulsifiable Concentrates).: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/agricultural-adjuvants-market

Barite Market By Form (Lumps And Power). By Grade (Up To Grade 3.9, Grade 4.0, Grade 4.1, Grade 4.2, Grade 4.3, And Grade Above 4.3). By Color (White & Off-White, Grey, Brown, And Others). By Deposit Type (Residual, Bedding, Vein, And Cavity Filling). By End-Use Industry (Oil & Drilling, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Rubber & Plastics, Textiles, Adhesives, And Others).: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/barite-market

Hydrophilic Coatings Market By Substrate (Polymers, Glass/Ceramics, Metals, Nanoparticles, Others), By End User (Medical Devices, Optics, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hydrophilic-coating-market

Hair Care Market By Product Type (Shampoo, Hair Color, Conditioner, Hair Styling Products, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hair-care-market

Fluorochemicals Market By Type (Fluorocarbons, Fluoroelastomers, Fluoropolymers, Inorganics, And Others). By Application (Surfactants, Propellants, Aluminum Production, Refrigerant, Automobile, Agrochemicals, And Others). By End Use (Electrical & Electronics, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Aerospace, And Others).: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fluorochemicals-market

Food Hydrocolloids Market By Type (Gelatin, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Alginates, Agar, Pectin, Gum Arabic, Locust Bean Gum, And Others). By Application (Bakery And Confectionery, Meat And Poultry Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Sauces And Dressing, And Others). By Source (Plant, Animal, Microbial, Seaweed, And Synthetic). By Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Coating Material, Fat Replacer, And Gelling Agent).: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-hydrocolloids-market

Functional Flour Market By Type (Pre-Cooked Flour, Specialty Flours, And Others (Enriched Flours, Instant Flour Mixes, And Composite Flours)). By Application (Bakery Products, Soups & Sauces, RTE Products, And Others (Seasoning Bases, Coatings & Breadings, Spreads & Infant Formula, Special Diet Foods, And Beverages)). By Source (Cereals And Legumes).: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/functional-flour-market

Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market By Product (Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors, Juvenile Hormone Analogs, And Mimics, Ecdysone Antagonists, And Ecdysone Agonists). By Form (Aerosol, Liquid, And Bait). By Application (Agriculture, Residential, And Commercial).: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/insect-growth-regulator-market

Population Health Management Market By Component (Software And Services), By Mode Of Delivery (On Premise And Cloud Bases), By End Users (Health Care Providers, Health Care Payers And Other End Users), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/population-health-management-market

Portable Medical Devices Market By Product(CT Scans, Neonatal Monitoring, Diagnostic Imaging X-Rays, Endoscopes, Insulin Pumps Etc), By Application (Medical Therapeutics, Diagnosis Health, Fitness & Wellness, Monitoring, Etc), By End-Use (Hospitals, Homecare, Ambulance Surgery Centres & Others) And By Geography – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/portable-medical-devices-market

Pipe Coating Market By Type (Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coating, Bituminous, Concrete, Others.). By Form (Liquid, Powder). By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Water And Waste Water, Chemical Processing, Mining, Agriculture, Others).: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pipe-coating-market

Plastic Waste Management Market By Service (Collection & Transportation, Recycling, Incineration, And Landfills). By Polymer Type (Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene, Terephthalate (PET), And Others (Thermoset And Thermoplastics (Not Included In The Above Segmentation Such As SPI Code 7 Plastics, Melamine-Formaldehyde, Bakelite, And Others Polyester Resins))). By Source (Commercial & Institutional, Residential, Industrial, And Others (Waste Generated Due To Construction & Demolition Activities And Agricultural Waste)). By End-Use Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Textile &Clothing, Automotive, Furniture, And Others (Electrical & Electronic Components And Appliances; Specific Applications In Aerospace & Defense, Toys, And Other Stationery Products)).: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plastic-waste-management-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?