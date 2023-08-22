France Facility Management (FM) Markets, 2023-2027 with Focus on Short-, Medium-, and Long-term Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the French Facility Management Market, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As global markets gradually recover from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the French economy now faces a unique set of challenges - high inflation combined with low economic growth.

France holds a significant position in the Facility Management (FM) market, ranking as the third-largest market in Europe, following the United Kingdom and Germany. Despite the prevailing challenges, the French FM market is witnessing a slightly faster growth rate compared to the Western European average.

This transitional phase presents opportunities for both established players and new entrants in the FM industry. Incumbent suppliers are well-poised to leverage their experience and adapt to the evolving landscape. Concurrently, this dynamic environment is anticipated to attract fresh entrants seeking to tap into the market's potential.

In this competitive milieu, key differentiators will play a crucial role in determining success. Technology and sustainability are expected to emerge as pivotal factors, enabling players to stand out and innovate. As the industry evolves, the integration of technology and sustainable practices will cater to evolving client needs and contribute to growth.

As France navigates the challenges of high inflation and low economic growth, the Facility Management sector remains a promising realm for stakeholders. Embracing innovation and sustainability will be paramount to seizing emerging opportunities and shaping the trajectory of facility management in the country.

Changes in technology, the labor force, and workplaces impact FM services in terms of customer bases, value propositions, and service needs. This calls for technology and service innovation, new value propositions, and better business models.

The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the future of work and will accelerate digital technology solutions and new business models for 1 to 2 years. The more mobile and flexible workforce will require support in complex and varied settings.

What is the FM market outlook, and what will be the impact of the Mega Trends shaping the future?

What are the transformational trends in the FM market until 2027?

What is the French FM market forecast until 2027?

How will transformational trends yield new business opportunities in growth markets?

What is the FM market's vision for 2027 by delivery model and customer segment?

What are the top technology and service opportunities in the FM market until 2027?

Growth Opportunities

Short-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Hybrid Workforce

Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings

Growth Opportunity 3: New Work Environments

Growth Opportunity 4: Customer Alignment

Growth Opportunity 5: Remote Services

Medium-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability and ESG

Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy and Safe Buildings

Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations

Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services

Long-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services

Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the French Facility Management (FM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings and the CEO's 360-degree Perspective

France FM Market in Numbers

Percent Revenue by Segment

CAGR by Segment

Top Growth Opportunities in the French FM Market

Predictions for the French FM Market

Conclusions

3. Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Market Services Segmentation

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Questions this Study will Answer

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

FM Market Dynamics in France

French FM Market Growth Outlook

Top 5 FM Developments

Key Competitors by Company/Group Background

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

France FM Universe

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type

France FM Market by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector

COVID-19 Pandemic - Market Recovery Profile by Customer Sector

France FM Market by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

COVID-19 Pandemic - Market Recovery Profile by Service Type

Short-term Growth Opportunities

Medium-term Growth Opportunities

Long-term Growth Opportunities

Competitive Analysis

France Competition Trends

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Companies to Action

