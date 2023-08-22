France Facility Management (FM) Markets, 2023-2027 with Focus on Short-, Medium-, and Long-term Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the French Facility Management Market, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As global markets gradually recover from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the French economy now faces a unique set of challenges - high inflation combined with low economic growth.
France holds a significant position in the Facility Management (FM) market, ranking as the third-largest market in Europe, following the United Kingdom and Germany. Despite the prevailing challenges, the French FM market is witnessing a slightly faster growth rate compared to the Western European average.
This transitional phase presents opportunities for both established players and new entrants in the FM industry. Incumbent suppliers are well-poised to leverage their experience and adapt to the evolving landscape. Concurrently, this dynamic environment is anticipated to attract fresh entrants seeking to tap into the market's potential.
In this competitive milieu, key differentiators will play a crucial role in determining success. Technology and sustainability are expected to emerge as pivotal factors, enabling players to stand out and innovate. As the industry evolves, the integration of technology and sustainable practices will cater to evolving client needs and contribute to growth.
As France navigates the challenges of high inflation and low economic growth, the Facility Management sector remains a promising realm for stakeholders. Embracing innovation and sustainability will be paramount to seizing emerging opportunities and shaping the trajectory of facility management in the country.
Changes in technology, the labor force, and workplaces impact FM services in terms of customer bases, value propositions, and service needs. This calls for technology and service innovation, new value propositions, and better business models.
The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the future of work and will accelerate digital technology solutions and new business models for 1 to 2 years. The more mobile and flexible workforce will require support in complex and varied settings.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:
- What is the FM market outlook, and what will be the impact of the Mega Trends shaping the future?
- What are the transformational trends in the FM market until 2027?
- What is the French FM market forecast until 2027?
- How will transformational trends yield new business opportunities in growth markets?
- What is the FM market's vision for 2027 by delivery model and customer segment?
- What are the top technology and service opportunities in the FM market until 2027?
Growth Opportunities
Short-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Hybrid Workforce
- Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 3: New Work Environments
- Growth Opportunity 4: Customer Alignment
- Growth Opportunity 5: Remote Services
Medium-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability and ESG
- Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy and Safe Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations
- Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services
Long-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services
- Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the French Facility Management (FM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Findings and the CEO's 360-degree Perspective
- France FM Market in Numbers
- Percent Revenue by Segment
- CAGR by Segment
- Top Growth Opportunities in the French FM Market
- Predictions for the French FM Market
- Conclusions
3. Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Services Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Questions this Study will Answer
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- FM Market Dynamics in France
- French FM Market Growth Outlook
- Top 5 FM Developments
- Key Competitors by Company/Group Background
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- France FM Universe
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Contract Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type
- France FM Market by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector
- COVID-19 Pandemic - Market Recovery Profile by Customer Sector
- France FM Market by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
- COVID-19 Pandemic - Market Recovery Profile by Service Type
- Short-term Growth Opportunities
- Medium-term Growth Opportunities
- Long-term Growth Opportunities
- Competitive Analysis
- France Competition Trends
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Companies to Action
