Polymer Emulsions Market Size Worth $59.2 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 6.9%: AMR

New Castle, DE, USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Polymer Emulsions Market by Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate, SB latex, Others), by End-Use Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive, Textile, Paints and coatings, Adhesives and sealants, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the polymer emulsions market was valued at $30.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $59.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Water-based coatings have become more popular with stricter regulations on VOC emissions. Polymer emulsions serve as binders in water-based paints and coatings, providing excellent film-forming properties, adhesion, and durability. Moreover, the construction industry utilizes polymer emulsions for applications such as cement modification, waterproofing, and surface treatments, contributing to the increased demand.

Prime determinants of growth

Polymer emulsions play a crucial part in residential, commercial, and industrial facilities, as they are utilized to transfer power, data, and voice transmission to electrical devices in a safe manner. The growth of the world's population and the increase in the disposable income of consumers are major contributors to the surge in demand for residential homes and other development projects. In the coming years, it is expected that this will offer various opportunities on the market for polymer emulsion. However, the fluctuating price of raw materials hinders the market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $30.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $59.2 billion CAGR 6.9% No. of Pages in Report 267 Segments Covered Type, End-use Industry, And Region. Drivers Increased demand from the paint and coating industry.



Increased demand from the automotive industry. Opportunities Increase in demand for bio-based polymer emulsion. Restraints The fluctuating price of raw materials



The acrylic emulsion segment registered the highest market share during the forecasted period



Based on type, the acrylic emulsion segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global polymer emulsion market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment also witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032. Polymer emulsions are extremely adaptable and offer numerous benefits, including minimum emissions, a longer shelf life, cheap cost, zero VOC, freeze-thaw stability, and great durability in a variety of coating compositions. As a result of these advantages, they are designed to fulfill the expanding demands of several applications and end-use industries. Aerospace, automotive, building & construction, and other important application areas are witnessing robust demand for adhesives.

The building and construction segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, the building and construction segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global polymer emulsion market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The global building & construction sector has been steadily growing over the last few years owing to increased demand from emerging economies such as India and China. The building & construction industry is crucial to the development of the modern economy. The increase in population and urbanization in developing countries such as India and China, have increased the need for homes and better roads. An increase in the building and construction industry is expected to drive the demand for polymer emulsion.



Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global polymer emulsion market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This region also held the major CAGR of 7.7% in 2032.The Asia-Pacific polymer emulsion market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are anticipated to contribute considerably to the Asia-Pacific polymer emulsion market. Robust investment in the construction and infrastructure industries is anticipated to increase the need for polymer emulsions. For instance, The Chinese government announced in August 2022 that it will invest trillions of yuan in infrastructure. Thus, driving the regional market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global polymer emulsion market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

