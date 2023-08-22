New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermal Interface Materials: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0591409/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2023 to 2028.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on material type, end user, and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the triangulation method using the parameters, such as the total revenue of TIM providers, primary interview results and secondary white paper information.



The report covers the market for TIMs with regard to the end-user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for thermal interface materials in 2023 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2028.



Report Includes:

- 80 data tables and 55 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the current and future global markets for thermal interface materials (TIM)

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global thermal interface materials market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of material, end-use application, and region

- Identification of thermal interface materials (TIM) technologies, applications and products with the greatest commercial potential in the near to mid-term

- Discussion of major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, regulatory aspects, and technology advancement that will shape the market for thermal interface materials as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, and other strategic advantages

- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

- Understanding of the importance of ESG in the in the market for thermal interface materials, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, risks and opportunity assessment, ratings and matrices, and ESG practices in the TIMs industry

- A relevant patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in the thermal interface materials (TIM) technologies and applications market

- Latest information on the mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the marketplace

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M Co., Henkel, Dow Corning, Ametek Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Parker Hannifin Corp.



Summary:

The analyst examined the ways in which the thermal interface materials (TIM) market is changing and how it has evolved.This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations.



At the industry level, BCC Research identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2022 and forecasts demand for 2023 through 2028.



A thermal interface material (TIM) is a substance that is used to facilitate heat transfer from one component to another.The purpose is usually to disperse heat by transferring it to a heat sink, which keeps electronics from overheating.



TIMs are often constructed of a high thermal conductivity material, such as metal or polymer, with ceramic fillers. They come in a number of forms, such as pastes, gels and films.



Electronic devices are becoming increasingly important in people’s daily lives, driving up demand for all manner of devices.Additionally, electronic devices are becoming smaller and smaller, which is making it more difficult to dissipate heat.



Another major end user, high-performance computing systems (HPC), are utilized for a wide range of tasks, including weather forecasting, financial modeling and medical imaging.These systems produce a lot of heat, which can harm the components if not drained properly.



In all these cases, TIMs are utilized to keep electrical equipment cool and prevent overheating. Hence, the demand for TIMs is increasing.

