Growth Opportunities in the Launch Vehicle Propulsion Systems and Chemical Propellants Market - Global Forecast to 2032 Featuring Leading Launcher Manufacturers & Propellant Suppliers

This comprehensive analysis encompasses the launch vehicle propellant sector, with a keen focus on propulsion systems and chemical propellants.

Spanning from 2019 to 2032, the study is anchored in 2022 as its baseline year, extending its purview through the forecast period of 2023-2032. Within these parameters, the study identifies an array of growth opportunities ripe for exploration and capitalization by stakeholders in the ensuing decade.

Launch vehicle propellants are evolving because of technological advances in new launchers and their propulsion technology. One vital advancement is using green fuels or green hydrogen in current and future launch vehicles due to the environmental impact of traditional chemical propellants.

Other pertinent information includes:

The industry landscape of chemical (solid, liquid) propellants, touching briefly on non-chemical (electric, solar), nuclear, and laser propellants

Recent developments in propellants, including green propellants

Upcoming launches and technological advancements

Number of launches forecast by vehicle, fuel, and launcher type

Profiles of leading launcher manufacturers and propellant suppliers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Launch Vehicle Propellant Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Overview of Propulsion Systems

Launch Vehicle and In-orbit Propulsion Technologies

Types of Chemical Propellants

Overview of Chemical Propellants

Recent Developments in Launch Vehicle Propellants

Environmental Impact of Conventional Propellants

Analysis of Green Propellants

Green Hydrogen

Focus Areas for Launch Vehicle Propellants

Market Share of Launch Vehicle Players by Revenue

Development of New Launch Vehicles

Technological Advancements in Launch Vehicles: Startups

Types of Launchers

Launch Vehicle Industry Ecosystem

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Metrics

Funding of Launcher Startups

Launch Vehicles - Cost per Kg to LEO

Future Launch Vehicle Developments

Total Number of Launches Forecast

Number of Launchers Forecast by Vehicle Type

Revenue Forecast by Propellant Type

Revenue Forecast by Launches

Analyst Insights

Revenue Share Forecast by Region

3. Launcher Manufacturers

SpaceX

Rocket Lab

ArianeGroup (Arianespace SAS)

Blue Origin

United Launch Alliance (ULA)

4. Propellant Suppliers

Air Liquide

Linde

Air Products & Chemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Calor Gas Ltd

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Collaboration with Launch Vehicle Manufacturers

Growth Opportunity 2: Radiofrequency (RF) Plasma Thruster for Satellite Propulsion

Growth Opportunity 3: Solar Sail for Space Propulsion

