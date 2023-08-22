The Wi-Fi 6 market is estimated at USD 5.7 billion in 2023 to USD 20.9 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3%

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wi-Fi 6 Market by Offering, Location Type, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269243/?utm_source=GNW

Various smart home devices are connected to the internet, and for a reliable and high-speed connection, Wi-Fi 6 is suitable. It is expected to drive the adoption of the Wi-Fi 6 market.



"By offering, hardware segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Wi-Fi 6 hardware segment includes WAP, mesh routers, home gateways, and wireless repeaters.Integrating Wi-Fi 6 with other devices has improved connectivity, which is crucial for industries like healthcare and retail that rely heavily on wireless connectivity.



A loss of connection can disrupt their daily business operations.New hardware is necessary to improve performance as Wi-Fi 6 relies on hardware updates instead of software updates.



Even if most devices in a home support Wi-Fi 6, a Wi-Fi 6-enabled router is needed to take advantage of this new technology.



Based on vertical, the healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the healthcare & life sciences industry, Wi-Fi 6 is utilized for centralized data management to enhance the scalability and reliability of services.Wi-Fi 6 can accommodate multiple devices in dense locations, providing better coverage, and improving spectrum resource management, ultimately resulting in a better user experience and improved patient outcomes.



This technology is particularly beneficial for hospitals where there is a high volume of medical devices that are transitioning from wired to wireless configurations. By upgrading these devices and access points to Wi-Fi 6, healthcare practitioners can provide more efficient and reliable patient care.



Latin America to register the second-highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Latin America is adopting Wi-Fi 6 solutions and services slower than other regions due to the region’s lack of economic stability and poor infrastructure growth.However, the rising IT revolution is leading to the widespread use of the internet and mobile-based applications.



The number of smartphones sold in Latin American countries has also increased, which has spurred the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 technology.Wi-Fi 6 in Latin America can establish strategic relationships with regional telecom operators, device makers, and solution suppliers to exploit its current infrastructure, expertise, and customer base.



Collaboration with these entities can accelerate the supply of services and market penetration.It is important to consider security and data privacy in the IoT space.



Wi-Fi 6 in Latin America must adhere to data protection laws and guarantee safe connectivity to maintain trust among businesses and customers.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 34%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-level –50%, D-level – 30%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and Latin America- 5%.

The major players in the Wi-Fi 6 market Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), Huawei technologies (China), NETGEAR Inc (US), Juniper Networks Inc (US), Extreme Networks Inc. (US), Ubiquiti Inc. (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Aruba Networks (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T (US), D–Link Corporation (Taiwan), Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (France), TP–Link Corporation Limited (China), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Telstra (Australia), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), Renesas Electronics (Japan), H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Keysight Technologies (US), LitePoint (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Cambium Networks, Ltd. (US), Senscomm Semiconductors Co., Ltd. (China), XUNISON (Ireland), Redway Networks Ltd. Company (England), VSORA SAS (France), WILUS Inc. (South Korea), Federated Wireless, Inc. (US), Actiontec Electronics (US), ADB Global (Switzerland), SDMC Technology (China), and Edgewater Wireless (Canada). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Wi-Fi 6 market.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Wi-Fi 6 market size across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including offerings (hardware, solutions, and services), location type, application, vertical and region.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the global Wi-Fi 6 market’s revenue numbers and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing number of internet users, rise in the adoption of IoT devices, and growing need for faster and secure network), restraints (contention loss and co-channel interference), opportunities (increasing deployment of public Wi-Fi), and challenges (data security and privacy concerns) influencing the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market.Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Wi-Fi 6 market.



Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Wi-Fi 6 market across various regions.Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Wi-Fi 6 market.



Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), Huawei technologies (China), NETGEAR Inc (US), Juniper Networks Inc (US), Extreme Networks Inc. (US), Ubiquiti Inc. (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Aruba Networks (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T (US), D–Link Corporation (Taiwan), Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (France), TP–Link Corporation Limited (China), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Telstra (Australia), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

