Global Elderly Care Technology Analysis Report 2023: From Wearables to AI-Driven Solutions - Innovations in Remote Health Monitoring and Health Assistive Technologies

This report profiles innovations in remote health monitoring and health assistive technologies such as wearables and contactless monitoring, virtual or robotic health assistant, and smart pill dispensers.
The analysis shows the integration of digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the internet of things-enabled solutions to make monitoring and assistance intelligent and proactive.
World Health Organization statistics state that by 2030, one out of six people will be 60 years of age or more. The aged population will likely increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion in 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050.
The senior population typically experiences a gradual decrease in physical and mental capacity. This causes a high disease and socioeconomic burden on patients and the healthcare system. There is a need for innovative solutions to promote active and independent aging for older people.
The report also covers innovations around each technology segment, enabling technologies, industry initiatives and trends, and patent analysis. Most importantly for stakeholders, the report offers several growth opportunities in elderly care innovations they can explore and capture over the next few years.
Other vital information includes:
- Drivers and restraints for the industry and technologies
- Research efforts in the elderly care space, particularly in health monitoring and assistive technologies
- Notable players leading industry trends
- Acquisitions, partnerships, funding, and new business models for the elder care space
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Elderly Care Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Social and Demographic Changes Drive the Elderly Care Industry
- Top Countries With the Largest Aging Population
- Regional Trends of the Aging Population
- The Need for Elderly Care Solutions
- Segmentation of Elderly Care Solutions
- Technology Segmentation for the Elderly Care Industry
- How Technologies Enable Healthy Aging for the Elderly
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Technology Growth Drivers
- Industry Growth Restraints
- Technology Growth Restraints
- Scope of Analysis
3. Health Monitoring
- Overview of Health Monitoring in the Elderly
- Health-monitoring Devices Integrated into Elderly Care
- Wearables for Health Monitoring
- Contactless Health-monitoring Devices
- Benefits and Challenges of Health-monitoring Technologies
- Unobtrusive, Remote Monitoring Solutions for At-home Senior Care
- Senior Care Wearables for Detecting Falls and Behavioral Changes
- Key Elderly Care Health-monitoring Technologies Under Clinical Development
4. Assistive Technologies
- Overview of Assistive Technologies for the Elderly
- Virtual Assistants
- Robotic Assistance
- Intelligent Pill Dispenser
- Emerging Virtual Assistants
- Assistive Robots for Elders with Mobility Issues
- Intelligent Pill Dispenser Innovations
- Key Elderly Care Assistive Technologies Under Clinical Development
- Key Elderly Care Robotic Assistive Technologies Under Clinical Development
- Key Elderly Care Pill Dispenser Technologies Under Clinical Development
- Digital Technology Innovations Around Elderly Care - Use of AI
- Innovations Around Virtual Assistant for Elderly - Use of IoT and mApps
5. Industry Initiatives
- Analysis of Digital Elderly Care Monitoring and Assistance Devices
- Business Models Focusing on Home Care and Collaboration with Technology Partners
- Upcoming Business Model for Elderly Care - Healthcare Providers Collaborating with Technology Providers
- Funding and Investment Analysis for Companies in the United States
- Funding and Investment Analysis for Companies in Europe and Asia
- Industry Initiatives - Partnerships for Technology Adoption for Ensuring Healthy Aging
- Industry Initiatives - Mergers and Acquisitions to Tap the Multibillion-Dollar Elderly Care Market
- Regional Insights of Elderly Care Innovation
- Patent Analysis of Elderly Healthcare Monitoring and Assistive Techs
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of Digital Biomarkers for Predictive and Preventive Care
- Growth Opportunity 2: Efficient Elderly Care Management Plans Using Technology
- Growth Opportunity 3: Convergence of Digital Assistants and Assistance Robots Through Interoperable Data
7. Appendix
- Key Patents
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
