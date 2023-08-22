Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 420.98 Billion By 2032, at 11.5% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Activity Type (Yoga Classes, Pilates Classes, Pilates & Yoga Accreditation Training, and Merchandise Sales); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global pilates & yoga studios market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 142.39 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 420.98 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 11.5% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Pilates & Yoga Studios? How Big is Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Size?

Overview

A pilates and yoga studio is a structure with several study halls equipped with props or heated, humidified rooms where pilates and yoga lessons are given. Pilates and yoga studios offer group exercise classes with instructors who guide and inspire participants to reach their health and well-being objectives.

Both yoga and Pilates are different types of exercise that promote flexibility, strength, and deep, deliberate breathing. Pilates is an activity that attempts to build muscle strength while enhancing postural alignment and body adaptability. On the other hand, yoga is a set of activities that tries to refresh and renew the body and mind. People are speaking out more about their mental health, increasing the pilates & yoga studios market demand.

Request Sample Copy of Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pilates-and-yoga-studios-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

110+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Authentic Pilates

Alona Pilates

Body & Soul Yoga

CORE PILATES

Fitness Unlimited

Flex Studios

M Pilates+Yoga

Fitness Firm Yoga Studio

Pilates Plus

To Know Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pilates-and-yoga-studios-market/request-for-sample

OR

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2640/2

Pilates & Yoga Studios Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 420.98 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 158.43 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 11.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Authentic Pilates, Alona Pilates, Body & Soul Yoga, CORE PILATES, Fitness Unlimited, Flex Studios, M Pilates+Yoga, Fitness Firm Yoga Studio, Pilates Plus Segments Covered By Activity Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Expanding the fitness industry: One of the main things that will likely boost the global market's growth is the expansion of the fitness industry. The fitness sector as a whole has been expanding steadily. People are becoming more aware of the importance of regular fitness activities and exercise for overall health and disease prevention. The demand for fitness services and facilities has increased due to this greater awareness.

One of the main things that will likely boost the global market's growth is the expansion of the fitness industry. The fitness sector as a whole has been expanding steadily. People are becoming more aware of the importance of regular fitness activities and exercise for overall health and disease prevention. The demand for fitness services and facilities has increased due to this greater awareness. Increased demand for fitness services: Pilates and yoga studios benefit from increased fitness products and facilities. The growing global focus on health, the advantages of these practices, personalization, and technological improvements are anticipated to continue driving the Pilates & yoga studios market share.

Pilates and yoga studios benefit from increased fitness products and facilities. The growing global focus on health, the advantages of these practices, personalization, and technological improvements are anticipated to continue driving the Pilates & yoga studios market share. Being conscious of overall well-being: There is a shift toward holistic approaches to health as people become more aware of their whole health. Numerous health advantages of Pilates and yoga are well-known and verified by scientific studies. Due to this, there is an increased need for specialty locations like Pilates and yoga studios. As a result, this element is promoting the market's expansion globally.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pilates-and-yoga-studios-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Top Findings of the Report

The world has become increasingly aware of the advantages of yoga and Pilates. The demand for pilates and yoga studios is rising globally as people's awareness of health and wellness increases.

The pilates & yoga studios market segmentation is mainly based on activity type and region.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Different cultures' wellness practices: Different cultures have adopted and incorporated Pilates and yoga into their wellness rituals. As a result, there is a greater need for studios in various parts of the world, enhancing pilates & yoga studios market growth.

Different cultures have adopted and incorporated Pilates and yoga into their wellness rituals. As a result, there is a greater need for studios in various parts of the world, enhancing pilates & yoga studios market growth. Growing awareness of physical fitness: The acceptance of the value of physical fitness, a balanced lifestyle, and mental health has led to a growth in the appeal of exercises like Pilates and yoga. The importance of maintaining excellent health is being recognized more and more by people. Yoga has become one of the top exercise fads worldwide because of its extraordinary health advantages.

Segmental Analysis

Yoga Classes Sector Holds Largest Market Share

The popularity of yoga on the international market is largely due to its all-encompassing appeal. The programs provide a variety of exercises and teaching methods to accommodate students of all fitness levels and interests. Individuals can select classes that meet their needs and objectives, ranging from calming and restorative yoga to more active and demanding styles. Yoga's adaptability and versatility open it up to a wider audience, boosting participation and fueling demand for lessons in yoga studios.

Moreover, yoga lessons can foster a sense of belonging and interpersonal connection. Studios frequently promote an accepting and open environment that encourages people to interact with others who share their interests, form relationships, and participate in group activities. This social component enhances the yoga practice and aids in expanding the pilates & yoga studios market size.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pilates-and-yoga-studios-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: Due to its diverse range of origins in Asia, particularly in India, where it has a rich cultural legacy, yoga has become profoundly interwoven in the customs and lifestyles of many nations in the region. Yoga, according to Indian Ayurveda, aids in preserving the harmony of the three elements. The popularity of yoga in the Asia Pacific has fueled industrial expansion, with companies reporting large profits.

North America: Due to fitness trends, infrastructure for the fitness business created, wellness tourism, and discretionary money, the pilates & yoga studios market in North America accounted for a sizeable portion of the worldwide market. The industry is expanding as people become more aware of the value of physical exercise and general well-being, including treating obesity. Obesity is a major public health issue, and many overweight or obese people seek better strategies to control their weight and general health.

Browse the Detail Report “Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Activity Type (Yoga Classes, Pilates Classes, Pilates & Yoga Accreditation Training, and Merchandise Sales); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pilates-and-yoga-studios-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

Australian fitness company STRONG Pilates partnered with the "Yoga Movement" in April 2023 to promote its swiftly growing fitness trend to the Singapore market. Over three to four years, the collaboration will lead to the opening of 11 new STRONG Pilates studios in Singapore. After recently expanding into the UK and Australia, STRONG's total number of studios will rise to 43 with the inclusion of Singapore.

Lumos Yoga & Barre helped Fairmount participate in small-group fitness in January 2023. The yoga and barre studio on Green Street has advanced significantly with the addition of a second location. The Parrish Street location offers some of Lumos' popular movement programs, including lunchtime and express sessions, yoga flow, yoga sculpt, barre, and yoga. The Lumos neighborhood has access to chair yoga and springboard Pilates at the new facility.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the expected revenue CAGR of the pilates & yoga studios market during the forecast period?

Which key factors are expected to drive the adoption of pilates & yoga studios?

What are the strategies opted for by the leading players in the industry?

Which segments hold the highest market share?

Which region is leading in the pilates & yoga studios market?

What are the opportunities and challenges of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Pilates & Yoga Studios market report based on activity type, and region:

By Activity Type Outlook

Yoga Classes

Pilates Classes

Pilates & Yoga Accreditation Training

Merchandise Sales

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter